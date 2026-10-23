Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Policy Will Boost Trade, Says IIT Madras Director Kamakoti
IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti spoke about the semiconductor technology in India, reports S Ravichandran
Published : October 23, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
Chennai: IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti has said that semiconductor technology is growing at a rapid pace.
"Semiconductor technology is currently growing at a rapid pace. This is precisely why the Centre has launched the 'India Semiconductor Mission 1.0' and 'India Semiconductor Mission 2.0.' The Government of Tamil Nadu has also announced its own semiconductor policy," Kamakoti told ETV Bharat.
"This sector, in particular, demands a high level of human skill, which necessitates specialised training. Preparatory work for such training programs is currently underway," he added.
He also said that investors in the semiconductor sector are receiving subsidies from both the Central and the Tamil Nadu state governments.
"This has proven to be a major draw for entrepreneurs. Educational institutions in Tamil Nadu have begun teaching chip design technology to students. This opens up future opportunities for students to work in hardware technology and eventually become entrepreneurs," he added.
He also said that IIT Madras and the Government of Tamil Nadu are collaborating to establish a semiconductor training center focused on chip design and packaging, which will become operational soon.
"We intend to provide training in the semiconductor sector not only to B.E. and B.Tech graduates but also to diploma holders. Our goal is to see Tamils working and excelling on a global stage."
He also spoke about the Tamil Nadu government's semiconductor policy. "This will be highly beneficial for entrepreneurs here. The consumption of electronic products in our country is steadily increasing; consequently, many manufacturing units for such products are expected to be established. This will boost trade and drive economic growth," he said.
"Tamil Nadu possesses ample land suitable for setting up chip manufacturing plants. Additionally, the state has an adequate supply of both electricity and water," he added.
For the record, a semiconductor is an element with an electrical conductivity that falls between that of conductors (like copper, which allows electricity to flow freely) and insulators (like rubber or wood, which do not conduct electricity).
These chips—typically made from silicon—contain billions of microscopic transistors. This allows for the precise control, interruption, or facilitation of electrical current flow according to specific requirements.
The importance of semiconductors
No modern industry can function today without semiconductor chips. They have emerged as a formidable force in contemporary geopolitics and the global economy. Semiconductors serve as the primary processors for the devices we use daily, including smartphones, laptops, computers, servers, and artificial intelligence-powered supercomputers.
They are also essential for modern automobiles — powering everything from braking systems and airbags to infotainment units and battery management systems in electric vehicles. Furthermore, these tiny chips determine the operational capabilities of military radar systems, missiles, space technology, and advanced medical equipment.
From Imports Toward Self-Reliance...
Until now, India has been importing over 90 percent of its semiconductor requirements from countries like Taiwan, China, South Korea, and the United States. However, this situation is changing rapidly.
To boost domestic production, the Centre has implemented a massive incentive program—the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme—worth ₹76,000 crore, aimed at attracting global corporations.
In collaboration with Taiwan’s PSMC, Tata Electronics is establishing India’s first commercial semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat. Additionally, the American firm Micron and the Tata Group are setting up chip assembly and testing facilities in Sanand (Gujarat) and Jagiroad (Assam), respectively. Within the next few years, 'Make in India' chips will be ready for the global market.
Semiconductors in Tamil Nadu
As a leading hub for electronics manufacturing in India, Tamil Nadu also stands at the forefront of the semiconductor sector. Chennai and Coimbatore have emerged as major global research centers for semiconductor chip design.
Leading global semiconductor companies, including Qualcomm and Analog Devices, have established large-scale, state-of-the-art design and global innovation centers in Chennai. The massive Apple iPhone component manufacturing plant established by Tata Electronics in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, is expected to evolve into a major hub for semiconductor assembly, advanced packaging, and the supply of related components.
The Government of Tamil Nadu has formulated a dedicated 'Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy,' offering various incentives to investors. Furthermore, the state produces hundreds of thousands of engineering graduates annually, ensuring a steady supply of the human capital required for this cutting-edge sector.
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