ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Policy Will Boost Trade, Says IIT Madras Director Kamakoti

Chennai: IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti has said that semiconductor technology is growing at a rapid pace.

"Semiconductor technology is currently growing at a rapid pace. This is precisely why the Centre has launched the 'India Semiconductor Mission 1.0' and 'India Semiconductor Mission 2.0.' The Government of Tamil Nadu has also announced its own semiconductor policy," Kamakoti told ETV Bharat.

"This sector, in particular, demands a high level of human skill, which necessitates specialised training. Preparatory work for such training programs is currently underway," he added.

He also said that investors in the semiconductor sector are receiving subsidies from both the Central and the Tamil Nadu state governments.

"This has proven to be a major draw for entrepreneurs. Educational institutions in Tamil Nadu have begun teaching chip design technology to students. This opens up future opportunities for students to work in hardware technology and eventually become entrepreneurs," he added.

He also said that IIT Madras and the Government of Tamil Nadu are collaborating to establish a semiconductor training center focused on chip design and packaging, which will become operational soon.

"We intend to provide training in the semiconductor sector not only to B.E. and B.Tech graduates but also to diploma holders. Our goal is to see Tamils ​​working and excelling on a global stage."

He also spoke about the Tamil Nadu government's semiconductor policy. "This will be highly beneficial for entrepreneurs here. The consumption of electronic products in our country is steadily increasing; consequently, many manufacturing units for such products are expected to be established. This will boost trade and drive economic growth," he said.

"Tamil Nadu possesses ample land suitable for setting up chip manufacturing plants. Additionally, the state has an adequate supply of both electricity and water," he added.

For the record, a semiconductor is an element with an electrical conductivity that falls between that of conductors (like copper, which allows electricity to flow freely) and insulators (like rubber or wood, which do not conduct electricity).

These chips—typically made from silicon—contain billions of microscopic transistors. This allows for the precise control, interruption, or facilitation of electrical current flow according to specific requirements.

The importance of semiconductors