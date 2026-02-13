DMK Govt Credits Rs 5000 'Magalir Urimai Thogai', Promises To Double Monthly Assistance In Stalin's 2.0
1.31 crore women in Tamil Nadu woke up to notifications of Rs 5000 being credited in their accounts.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Chennai: With barely a few weeks left for the Model Code of Conduct to kick in ahead of the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin surprised beneficiaries of Magalir Urimai Thogai(monthly assistance for women) by crediting Rs 5,000 in their accounts and also promising to double it if voted to power, on Friday.
In a social media post addressing all the beneficiaries, he said the monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 will be increased to Rs. 2,000 in "Dravidian Model 2.0".
He said the Friday remittance of Rs. 5,000 credited to the women's bank accounts consisted of three months payment of monthly assistance and a special assistance of Rs 2000 as a special case for this summer.
Stalin said the decision to make advance payment has been taken only to avoid certain people trying to stop payment for the next two months citing the conduct of the elections. He said he would not walk back on his promise on the monthly assistance for women and would ensure that he would stand with them.
Reasoning the advance, the CM said that there was word around that some people who want to stop this scheme might go to the court. This would help evade any such maneuver to halt this scheme.
He delved on how this advance would financially secure the summer for these women until the next government is formed and remove any hurdle in making such payments.
Stalin, in his video, said the payment released today is for February two months advance payment for March and April.
The DMK government launched Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme on Sept. 15, 2023 with the rollout of monthly assistance of Rs. 1000 being directly credited to the bank accounts of eligible women beneficiaries. In April 2025, the number of beneficiaries stood at 1.14 cr. The numbers swelled to 1.31 cr with the applications received in special camps conducted at 9000 locations by the Chief Minister.
