DMK Govt Credits Rs 5000 'Magalir Urimai Thogai', Promises To Double Monthly Assistance In Stalin's 2.0

Chennai: With barely a few weeks left for the Model Code of Conduct to kick in ahead of the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin surprised beneficiaries of Magalir Urimai Thogai(monthly assistance for women) by crediting Rs 5,000 in their accounts and also promising to double it if voted to power, on Friday.

In a social media post addressing all the beneficiaries, he said the monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 will be increased to Rs. 2,000 in "Dravidian Model 2.0".

He said the Friday remittance of Rs. 5,000 credited to the women's bank accounts consisted of three months payment of monthly assistance and a special assistance of Rs 2000 as a special case for this summer.

Stalin said the decision to make advance payment has been taken only to avoid certain people trying to stop payment for the next two months citing the conduct of the elections. He said he would not walk back on his promise on the monthly assistance for women and would ensure that he would stand with them.