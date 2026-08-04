Tamil Nadu Police Detain Udhayanidhi After His 'Double-Meaning Remark' At Cauvery Protest
Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken into custody from his residence on Tuesday, for questioning over his controversial "double-meaning" remark in Thanjavur meeting over Cauvery issue.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday picked up DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin from his Neelankarai residence in connection with a complaint over his alleged offensive remarks directed at a famous film actor from the south.
The contentious remark was made by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly during a demonstration he led near the Panagal Building in Thanjavur on Monday, condemning the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam government. The DMK accused the Vijay-led government of being callous towards realising the Cauvery Water awarded to the state by Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
#WATCH | DMK leader and LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin detained by Police from his Chennai residence, following an FIR against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against actor Trisha and CM Vijay. Slogans directed at actor Trisha were raised at his rally yesterday. pic.twitter.com/JUk7cpaTdG— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026
A posse of police force was deployed at his residence since early morning here, anticipating congregation of party workers in support of Udhayanidhi.
A video shot from the doorstep showed a senior police officer convincing Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi to let her husband join the police probe.
The senior police official tried to reason with Kiruthiga saying that the police was there to do their job and "dilly-dallying" was not appreciated. The official was heard telling them that they want to cooperate and ensure that there would not be any law and order breakdown.
In a clip released by party workers, she was heard telling the officials that Udhayanidhi was using the toilet and he needs time. The same was reiterated by former DMK Minister Ma Subramanian.
Subramanian was heard telling the police that the turnout of party workers would continue to be the same irrespective of the time they "choose to act against his leader".
Kiruthiga sought another ten minutes, saying that her husband was getting ready to join the probe. A few moments later, Udhaynidhi was taken to the police van amid sloganeering by the party workers condemning the police detention. They also accused the police of acting as a handmaiden of the TVK government.
While being taken away, Udhaynidhi maintained that he had not wronged in any manner and said the court should decide. "Did I say anything wrong? Let the court decide," he said.
The TVK workers have earlier lodged complaints with the local police and a separate complaint has been filed with the National Commission for Women (NCW) as well.
As per the police complaint lodged at the Thanjavur East Police Station, the LoP made an obscene and double-meaning remark when the crowd chanted "Trisha, Trisha".
S Bairavi, the TVK's Central District Women's Wing Organiser for Thanjavur, who happens to be the complainant, accused Udhayanidhi and other DMK IT wing workers of intentionally degrading women. The complaint said it caused mental agony to the actor and women in general, and the accused deliberately circulated a 159 second video clip on the social media platform X, causing public unrest.
TVK's national spokesperson, Pazha Selvakumar, lodged a formal complaint with the NCW in New Delhi, in this regard, following which the Commission sought an explanation and an unconditional public apology from Udhayanidhi.
After the controversial remarks, TVK Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and MLAs have strongly condemned the DMK on X. They termed their conduct "absolutely disgusting" and stated that such acts expose the "mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan".
The BJP has also targeted the DMK leader over the issue. Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy demanded Udhayanidhi's arrest, describing the remarks as "disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful".
MDMK principal secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Durai Vaiko criticised Udhayanidhi for his remarks, saying the focus of the event should have remained on the Cauvery issue and the concerns of Tamil Nadu's farmers and not to settle personal scores.
He termed the entire episode as "unfortunate". "It is highly condemnable that Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has uttered such derogatory comments. It goes against women. It was not a stage to settle personal scores," he added.
Read More