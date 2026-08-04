ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Police Detain Udhayanidhi After His 'Double-Meaning Remark' At Cauvery Protest

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday picked up DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin from his Neelankarai residence in connection with a complaint over his alleged offensive remarks directed at a famous film actor from the south.

The contentious remark was made by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly during a demonstration he led near the Panagal Building in Thanjavur on Monday, condemning the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam government. The DMK accused the Vijay-led government of being callous towards realising the Cauvery Water awarded to the state by Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

A posse of police force was deployed at his residence since early morning here, anticipating congregation of party workers in support of Udhayanidhi.

A video shot from the doorstep showed a senior police officer convincing Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi to let her husband join the police probe.

The senior police official tried to reason with Kiruthiga saying that the police was there to do their job and "dilly-dallying" was not appreciated. The official was heard telling them that they want to cooperate and ensure that there would not be any law and order breakdown.

In a clip released by party workers, she was heard telling the officials that Udhayanidhi was using the toilet and he needs time. The same was reiterated by former DMK Minister Ma Subramanian.

Subramanian was heard telling the police that the turnout of party workers would continue to be the same irrespective of the time they "choose to act against his leader".

Kiruthiga sought another ten minutes, saying that her husband was getting ready to join the probe. A few moments later, Udhaynidhi was taken to the police van amid sloganeering by the party workers condemning the police detention. They also accused the police of acting as a handmaiden of the TVK government.