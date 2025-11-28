ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Sets Up India's First Integrated Hybrid Neurosurgery Theatre At Kilpauk Govt Hospital

Usually, be it government or private hospital, all the equipment are not usually installed together in the operating theatre. Especially, equipment including CT scan and endoscopy are kept in separate rooms. Considering the difficulties faced by patients during frequent shifting, an integrated state-of-the-art neurosurgery theatre was inaugurated in the neurology department at Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital, equipped with all facilities and equipment for 3D surgery.

The new hybrid set-up combines essential equipment, starting from 3D CT scans to endoscopy, all in one place, allowing safer and more accurate surgeries. Doctors said the facility will ensure that even the most delicate brain and spinal surgeries can be done without shifting patients out of the operating room.

Chennai: For years, patients undergoing brain, spine and other complex surgeries had to be wheeled between rooms for crucial scans in the middle of life-saving procedures. Bringing a revolutionary change, Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital here has come up with the country's first integrated neurosurgery theatre, bringing every essential device into one world-class operating room.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kottiswaran, Head of the Department of Neurosurgery at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kilpauk, Chennai, said, "The Tamil Nadu government has set up a prototype dedicated neurosurgery theatre at our Government Medical College Hospital. This theatre has been set up with the financial assistance of the Tamil Nadu Health Rehabilitation Project and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). All the necessary facilities for neurosurgery have been integrated in this theatre."

He further went on to explain, "To remove a brain tumor, a microscope, endoscope, endoscopic monitoring, ultrasound and other instruments are required. Earlier, during surgery if something went wrong, the patient had to be taken out of operation theatre for a CT scan. This new surgery theatre has been set up to avoid exactly that. A 3D CT scan device is installed on the operating table itself. With the help of this, brain activity can be checked and we can repair damage to blood vessels very accurately."

Kottiswaran informed that last week, doctors at the hospital performed seven surgeries in two days with world renowned vascular surgeon Dr Shakir Hussain Hakeem. "We consider this facility as a gift to the people of Tamil Nadu for highly accurate neurosurgery. We aim to perform 40-50 surgeries every month through this modern treatment facility," he said.

So far, doctors have performed simple neurological surgeries as well as complex procedures for accident victims, brain tumours, spinal cord hemorrhages, spinal cord tumours, etc. in this facility. They have also carried out several high-quality surgeries here, similar to those usually done in private hospitals.

"If there is swelling of the nerve, it can be corrected with medication. At the same time, it can also be corrected through surgery performed in the hybrid theatre. Moreover, we also perform precise surgery for neurological cancer with the modern medical facilities in this theater. It is an integrated world-class surgical theatre that performs all types of treatments," he said.