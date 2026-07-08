Tamil Nadu Moves SC Against HC Judgment Striking Down Quota Benefits For Converts To Islam
The high court held that it was contrary to binding judicial precedents of both the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 8, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against a judgment of the Madras High Court, which held that a person converting to Islam is not entitled to claim reservation under the Backward Class (Muslim) category solely on the basis of conversion.
The state government has filed an appeal challenging the decision of the high court, which declared unconstitutional a Government Order (GO) issued on March 9, 2024.
A division bench of the high court struck down the GO.
The high court held that it was contrary to binding judicial precedents of both the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court.
The impugned GO had permitted persons belonging to Backward Classes (BC), Most Backward Classes (MBC), Denotified Communities (DNC), or Scheduled Castes (SC) who subsequently converted to Islam to be treated as BC (Muslim) and obtain community certificates under one of the seven notified Muslim communities for the purpose of availing reservation benefits.
The high court observed that a person converting to Islam could only be treated as a Muslim and could not, by virtue of conversion alone, be classified as belonging to any specific notified Backward Class Muslim community for reservation purposes.
The judgment was delivered on a plea by Sameer Ahamed, who converted from Hinduism to Islam in 2015.
He subsequently married as per Islamic rites and sought a certificate identifying him as belonging to the 'Muslim Lebbai' community to avail reservation benefits.
His application was rejected by the Tahsildar. Ahamed moved the high court against the rejection of his application.
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