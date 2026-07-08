ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Moves SC Against HC Judgment Striking Down Quota Benefits For Converts To Islam

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against a judgment of the Madras High Court, which held that a person converting to Islam is not entitled to claim reservation under the Backward Class (Muslim) category solely on the basis of conversion.

The state government has filed an appeal challenging the decision of the high court, which declared unconstitutional a Government Order (GO) issued on March 9, 2024.

A division bench of the high court struck down the GO.

The high court held that it was contrary to binding judicial precedents of both the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court.

The impugned GO had permitted persons belonging to Backward Classes (BC), Most Backward Classes (MBC), Denotified Communities (DNC), or Scheduled Castes (SC) who subsequently converted to Islam to be treated as BC (Muslim) and obtain community certificates under one of the seven notified Muslim communities for the purpose of availing reservation benefits.