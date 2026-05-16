ETV Bharat / bharat

Retd Official Wages 18-Year Lone Battle In Tamil Nadu To Save Thamirabarani River From Ritual Textile Waste

Tirunelveli: For nearly two decades, a retired government official from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district has been quietly fighting a lone environmental battle to protect the magestic Thamirabarani River from mounting pollution caused by ritual textile dumping.

Moorthy, a former District Assistant Director in Department of Statistics, has been spending a portion of his pension every month to remove tonnes of discarded clothes, blankets and ritual waste thrown into the river in the name of religious practices and final rites.

The Tamirabarani river, revered as one of Tamil Nadu's few perennial rivers and closely linked to the ancient Porunai civilisation, originates in the Western Ghats near Papanasam and flows nearly 150 kilometres before merging with the sea at Punnkayan in Thoothukudi district.

The river remains a crucial source of drinking water and irrigation for several southern districts including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Kanyakumari.

However, environmentalists say the river is increasingly under threat from untreated waste, sewage, industrial discharge and ritual dumping.

Clothes of deceased relatives are also discarded into the river as part of funeral rites (ETV Bharat)

Near the famous Papanasam Shiva Temple, considered a sacred site where devotees seek absolution from sins, thousands of pilgrims visit every year. As part of longstanding ritual practices, many devotees throw clothes into the river believing it serves as a form of spiritual atonement (pariharam).

In many families, belongings and clothes of deceased relatives are also discarded into the river as part of funeral rites.

Over time, these materials accumulate along rocky stretches and near percolation wells instead of getting washed away. Massive heaps of soaked textile waste now line portions of the riverbank, emitting foul odours and contaminating the freshwater ecosystem.

Environmental activists have warned that the waste severely affects aquatic biodiversity, including fish and turtles, while also degrading water quality.