Retd Official Wages 18-Year Lone Battle In Tamil Nadu To Save Thamirabarani River From Ritual Textile Waste
Moorthy has been spending a portion of his pension every month to remove tonnes of discarded clothes, blankets and ritual waste thrown into the river.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
Tirunelveli: For nearly two decades, a retired government official from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district has been quietly fighting a lone environmental battle to protect the magestic Thamirabarani River from mounting pollution caused by ritual textile dumping.
Moorthy, a former District Assistant Director in Department of Statistics, has been spending a portion of his pension every month to remove tonnes of discarded clothes, blankets and ritual waste thrown into the river in the name of religious practices and final rites.
The Tamirabarani river, revered as one of Tamil Nadu's few perennial rivers and closely linked to the ancient Porunai civilisation, originates in the Western Ghats near Papanasam and flows nearly 150 kilometres before merging with the sea at Punnkayan in Thoothukudi district.
The river remains a crucial source of drinking water and irrigation for several southern districts including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Kanyakumari.
However, environmentalists say the river is increasingly under threat from untreated waste, sewage, industrial discharge and ritual dumping.
Near the famous Papanasam Shiva Temple, considered a sacred site where devotees seek absolution from sins, thousands of pilgrims visit every year. As part of longstanding ritual practices, many devotees throw clothes into the river believing it serves as a form of spiritual atonement (pariharam).
In many families, belongings and clothes of deceased relatives are also discarded into the river as part of funeral rites.
Over time, these materials accumulate along rocky stretches and near percolation wells instead of getting washed away. Massive heaps of soaked textile waste now line portions of the riverbank, emitting foul odours and contaminating the freshwater ecosystem.
Environmental activists have warned that the waste severely affects aquatic biodiversity, including fish and turtles, while also degrading water quality.
Rs 12,000/Month From Pension
Disturbed by the worsening condition of the river, Moorthy, a resident of the Vikramasingapuram area, began cleaning textile waste from Thamirabarani even before his retirement in 2010. Since then, he has continued the effort almost single-handedly with support from volunteers and hired workers.
Every summer, when water levels recede, teams engaged by him enter the river using rubber tubes and metal rods to extract the accumulated waste packed deep between rocks and water channels.
According to Moorthy, nearly 100 tonnes of textile waste are removed during every summer cleaning cycle. He spends around Rs 12,000 every month from his pension to pay labourers, each receiving a daily wage of Rs 600 for the physically demanding work.
"The Thamirabarani River is my very life. I could not sit idle after retirement while watching the river get destroyed," Moorthy told ETV Bharat.
"I carry out this work with permission from the district administration. Clothes thrown into the river accumulate near percolation wells and pollute the water. Fish, turtles and other aquatic species are dying because of this," he added.
Waste Takes Decades To Decompose
Moorthy said the discarded textiles take nearly 30 years to decompose naturally. "About 80% of the waste consists of clothes, pillows and blankets belonging to deceased persons. Since these materials remain submerged in water for long periods, bacteria develop in them and they cannot be recycled," he explained.
The collected waste is later handed over to municipal authorities for disposal through incineration. Despite decades of effort, Moorthy says public awareness remains limited. "People throw clothes into the river believing it is part of religious customs. If they simply leave them on the banks, they could at least be collected easily. But most are thrown directly into the water body," he said.
Moorthy believes protecting the Thamirabarani cannot be left to a few individuals alone. "I feel immense satisfaction doing this work. Cleaning the river feels like cleaning my own home. But protecting the Thamirabarani is the responsibility of every citizen," he said.
Also Read: