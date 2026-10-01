Nepal Floods: Tamil Nadu Minister Assures Support As Families Of Missing People Seek Assistance
Families of Tamilians who remain missing in Nepal floods have sought government assistance.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Chennai: Families of 85 Tamilians who remain missing after 36 days of floods in Nepal remain a distraught lot and have urged the government to expedite the search for their loved ones. They have also demanded assistance and have sought that the studies of children whose parents remain missing should not be affected.
Earlier, the floods caused widespread damage in central and northern Nepal. More than a thousand people have died in the disaster, and thousands more remain missing.
While many tourists from Tamil Nadu who had gone to Nepal were rescued and brought back to the state, the fate of 85 others remains unknown. The missing include a group of 49 people who had gone to the country through the Mahadev Kailash Yatra Company from Chromepet, Chennai.
The group was reportedly near the immigration office near the Chinese border after completing their Kailash pilgrimage when the flood swept through the area.
Maravelappan, owner of the Mahadev Kailash Yatra Company from Chromepet, said, “The complete details of 85 people from Tamil Nadu have already been provided to the government. Blood samples collected from their families have also been handed over to the Nepalese authorities for genetic testing.”
He, however, said that more than 10 days have passed since the blood samples reached Nepal, but there is no information about the missing persons. The search operations in the border areas have mostly been completed.
“Some people from our side have also gone to Nepal to search for the missing. However, as the roads remain cut off in various areas after floods, we were only able to go as far as Trishuli. It was not possible to go further and carry out the searches. Furthermore, we are continuously visiting government offices, including the District Collector's Office, and meeting and speaking with officials to obtain details of the missing persons," he said.
Sharing information about the plight of the families of the missing persons, Maravelappan said, “Many of the 85 were the breadwinners for their families. Both parents of a student are missing, who cannot continue his studies. Similarly, a husband and wife in a family from Theni had gone to the country. Their two children are studying medicine. Currently, their relative is taking care of the children."
Minister for Non-Resident Tamil Welfare, K Thennarasu, said that a survey is being conducted by revenue officials from the respective areas to ascertain the condition of the families of those who went missing, including educational, financial, and livelihood problems.
“Once all this information is fully collected, it will be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister, and steps will be taken to provide the necessary educational and livelihood assistance to the affected families.”
“It is expected that we will soon get concrete information about the missing persons from the Nepal government. The families of the 49 people who went through the Mahadev Yatra group met me and informed me about various issues. Immediate action is being taken through the Tehsildar and departmental officials regarding their demands. A detailed report on the missing Tamil people will be formally released soon," the minister said.
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