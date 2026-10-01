ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Floods: Tamil Nadu Minister Assures Support As Families Of Missing People Seek Assistance ​

A view of a collapsed road alongside a swollen, muddy river following continuous heavy rainfall and floods, in Myagdi in Nepal. ( ANI )

Chennai: Families of 85 Tamilians ​​who remain missing after 36 days of floods in Nepal remain a distraught lot and have urged the government to expedite the search for their loved ones. They have also demanded assistance and have sought that the studies of children whose parents remain missing should not be affected.

Earlier, the floods caused widespread damage in central and northern Nepal. More than a thousand people have died in the disaster, and thousands more remain missing. While many tourists from Tamil Nadu who had gone to Nepal were rescued and brought back to the state, the fate of 85 others remains unknown. The missing include a group of 49 people who had gone to the country through the Mahadev Kailash Yatra Company from Chromepet, Chennai. The group was reportedly near the immigration office near the Chinese border after completing their Kailash pilgrimage when the flood swept through the area. Maravelappan, owner of the Mahadev Kailash Yatra Company from Chromepet, said, “The complete details of 85 people from Tamil Nadu have already been provided to the government. Blood samples collected from their families have also been handed over to the Nepalese authorities for genetic testing.” He, however, said that more than 10 days have passed since the blood samples reached Nepal, but there is no information about the missing persons. The search operations in the border areas have mostly been completed.