ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: Marine Police Probe Two Sri Lankan Tamils Found Near Dhanushkodi

Ramanathapuram: Marine police have launched an investigation after two Sri Lankan Tamils were reportedly found near the Dhanushkodi coast, raising questions over how they entered Indian territory and their purpose for travelling by sea.

The incident came to light after the Coast Guard received information that two persons had reached the shore under suspicious circumstances in the Dhanushkodi area. Acting on the information, a team of Marine Police rushed to the spot, rescued the two men and took them to the police station for questioning.

During the preliminary inquiry, the two reportedly identified themselves as Eelam Tamils (Tamil-speaking Sri Lankans) from Sri Lanka. Police are now investigating whether they travelled to India seeking refuge or entered the country for another purpose.

The Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi stretch is one of the closest maritime routes between India and Sri Lanka. The region has witnessed the arrival of Sri Lankan Tamils seeking refuge in Tamil Nadu, particularly during periods of economic and political uncertainty in the neighbouring island nation.

However, given the sensitive nature of the maritime border, security agencies are examining all possibilities. Local police are checking whether the two men were involved in any illegal activity, including the smuggling of gold, drugs or other prohibited goods.