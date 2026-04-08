ETV Bharat / bharat

Thiruparankundram Row: Madras HC Division Bench Stays Single Judge Orders In Contempt Case

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday issued an interim stay on all orders passed by a single judge in the contempt of court proceedings linked to the Thiruparankundram Deepasthambam dispute, while clarifying that once a matter reaches a division bench, the single judge cannot continue hearing it.

The controversy stems from an earlier order by Justice G R Swaminathan directing that a ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepasthambam located near the Dargah on the Thiruparankundram hill during the Karthigai festival. Government authorities, however, did not implement the order, stating their intention to challenge it before the Supreme Court.

Following this, a contempt petition was filed against senior officials, including the Madurai District Collector, the Commissioner of Police, and officers of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, alleging wilful disobedience of the court's directive. Justice Swaminathan, while hearing the contempt plea, issued multiple directions against the officials.

The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged these orders before a division bench comprising Justice Satish Kumar and Justice Jyothiraman. During the hearing, counsel for the Dargah administration argued that the single judge had displayed bias by participating in a private function where a similar lamp was lit, and contended that his orders should be stayed.