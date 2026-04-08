Thiruparankundram Row: Madras HC Division Bench Stays Single Judge Orders In Contempt Case
Last year Justice G R Swaminathan directed that a ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepasthambam located near the Dargah on the Thiruparankundram hill.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday issued an interim stay on all orders passed by a single judge in the contempt of court proceedings linked to the Thiruparankundram Deepasthambam dispute, while clarifying that once a matter reaches a division bench, the single judge cannot continue hearing it.
The controversy stems from an earlier order by Justice G R Swaminathan directing that a ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepasthambam located near the Dargah on the Thiruparankundram hill during the Karthigai festival. Government authorities, however, did not implement the order, stating their intention to challenge it before the Supreme Court.
Following this, a contempt petition was filed against senior officials, including the Madurai District Collector, the Commissioner of Police, and officers of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, alleging wilful disobedience of the court's directive. Justice Swaminathan, while hearing the contempt plea, issued multiple directions against the officials.
The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged these orders before a division bench comprising Justice Satish Kumar and Justice Jyothiraman. During the hearing, counsel for the Dargah administration argued that the single judge had displayed bias by participating in a private function where a similar lamp was lit, and contended that his orders should be stayed.
The bench, however, cautioned against politicising the issue, remarking that the matter must be adjudicated strictly on legal grounds. "This is a matter of significance. It cannot be turned into a political platform. The court will decide based only on law," the bench observed, also warning against any attempts to intimidate or influence judicial proceedings.
The Additional Advocate General, appearing for the state, submitted that the single judge continued to hear the case despite the matter being under consideration by the division bench. Taking note of this, the bench made a key observation: once an order of a single judge is brought before a division bench, jurisdiction effectively shifts, and the single judge cannot proceed further in the matter.
"Once the issue is seized by a two-judge bench, it automatically comes under its purview," the court noted. The bench further stated that it would examine whether the contempt proceedings should be heard by the single judge or the division bench. Pending this determination, it ordered an interim stay on all directions issued by the single judge in connection with the contempt case.
The matter has been adjourned for further hearing to June 4, 2026.
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