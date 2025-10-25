Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe To Get Rains, Thunderstorm From October 25 To 28: IMD
The met department has also predicted strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30-50 kmph over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema during the same period.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at many places and isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe during October 25 to 28.
Thunderstorm with lightning is expected over the region during the next four days, and strong surface winds with a maximum speed of 50 kmph are likely over littoral Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, the IMD bulletin states.
The bulletine also predicted light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorm at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on October 25, Gangetic West Bengal during October 28 to 31, Jharkhand on October 29, Odisha during October 26 to 29, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during October 29 to 31 with isolated very heavy rainfall over Odisha during October 27 to 29.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with a speed reaching up to 50 kmph are likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience lightning over the next four days.
Konkan and Goa regions are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 25. However, thunderstorms with lightning are likely over the Gujarat region in the next five days.
Isolated areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive heavy rainfall from October 29 to 31, the IMD said.
In its agromet advisories for Andhra Pradesh, the IMD has instructed farmers to harvest the groundnut crop and matured cobs of maize only during fair weather or non-rainy periods and store them in safe places, to make arrangements to drain out excess water from fields of rice, maize, pigeon pea, black gram, green gram, cotton, groundnut, turmeric, ginger, vegetables and plantations of banana, coconut and arecanut, to avoid sowing of rabi crops (maize, and Bengal gram) until the soil moisture reaches at optimum level.
For Tamil Nadu, it has asked farmers to harvest the rice and groundnut crops only during fair weather and store the harvested produce of rice, groundnut and harvested banana bunches in safer places, to make arrangements to drain out excess water from fields of rice, sugarcane, cotton, black gram, maize and vegetables and plantations of coconut, banana and black pepper to avoid water stagnation and to avoid transplanting or direct sowing of rice and sowing of maize and cotton during heavy rains.
Farmers in Keala have been asked to keep their harvested produce of rice and vegetables in safer places, to drain out excess water from fields of rice, vegetables and plantations of banana, coconut, arecanut, cardamom and black pepper.
People in coastal Karnataka have been instructed by the met department to provide adequate drainage facilities in fields of rice and plantations of coconut, arecanut and black pepper and in North Interior Karnataka to shift the harvested maize, groundnut, and soybean to safer places and drain out excess water from fields to save standing crops.
The ryots of central Maharashtra have been asked to store the harvested rice, soybean, maize, groundnut and pearl millet in safe places.
For the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the harvested rice needs to be stored in safe places to avoid degradation and to arrange for draining excess water from fields.
