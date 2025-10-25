ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe To Get Rains, Thunderstorm From October 25 To 28: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at many places and isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe during October 25 to 28.

Thunderstorm with lightning is expected over the region during the next four days, and strong surface winds with a maximum speed of 50 kmph are likely over littoral Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, the IMD bulletin states.

The bulletine also predicted light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorm at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on October 25, Gangetic West Bengal during October 28 to 31, Jharkhand on October 29, Odisha during October 26 to 29, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during October 29 to 31 with isolated very heavy rainfall over Odisha during October 27 to 29.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with a speed reaching up to 50 kmph are likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience lightning over the next four days.

Konkan and Goa regions are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 25. However, thunderstorms with lightning are likely over the Gujarat region in the next five days.

Isolated areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive heavy rainfall from October 29 to 31, the IMD said.