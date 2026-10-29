ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: Prisons DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore Transferred; Shake Up In Police Dept Too

Tamil Nadu Prisons Director General of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore speaking to the mediapersons on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has transferred Prisons Director General of Police (DGP) Sandeep Rai Rathore and appointed K Shankar as the new head of the Prisons and Correctional Services Department, following a series of prison security breaches in the state.

Rathore has been posted as the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), according to the government order issued by Principal Secretary to the Home Department A Karthik.

The reshuffle comes after 17 inmates escaped from the Thekkampatti District Prison in Theni district on the night of October 26, allegedly after assaulting prison personnel on duty. All 17 were subsequently recaptured following an intensive search operation.

The incident triggered criticism of prison security arrangements, particularly as it followed the reported escape of two inmates from Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

Shankar Replaces Sandeep

K Shankar, who was serving as Additional DGP of the Enforcement Wing (CID), has been appointed ADGP of Prisons and Correctional Services.

The government has also assigned new postings to several other senior police officers as part of the reshuffle.

Sanjay Mathur, who was on the waiting list, has been appointed DGP of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB). Sonal Chandra, previously Inspector General of the SCRB, has been posted as IG in the DGP’s office.

District-Level Police Changes