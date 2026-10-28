Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: All 17 Theni Prison Escapees Arrested Within 43 Hours; Five Remanded Till November 10
Police teams track down final fugitives in hill terrain; search operation ends after all inmates who escaped from Thekkampatti prison are recaptured, reports J Srinivas.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Theni: Tamil Nadu Police have arrested all 17 prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti District Jail in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, bringing an intensive manhunt to an end within 43 hours of the escape.
The final two fugitives, Meenakshi Sundaram and Thirupathi, were arrested on Wednesday in the hilly terrain behind the prison, police said. They were taken to the Kana Vilakku Police Station for questioning.
The arrests followed the apprehension of Rejin and Ponmuthu Selvam earlier in the day. With the four fugitives caught on Wednesday, all 17 prisoners who escaped on Monday night (October 26) have been recaptured.
The 17 prisoners reportedly escaped from the jail after assaulting prison guards. Police formed 17 special teams and launched a district-wide search to trace them.
36 மணி நேரத்திற்குள் தப்பியோடிய 17 கைதிகளும் பிடிபட்டனர் தேனி சிறையிலிருந்து 26.10.2026 அன்று பல்வேறு குற்ற வழக்குகளில் தொடர்புடைய 17 கைதிகள் தப்பியோடினர். இதையடுத்து, தமிழ்நாடு காவல்துறை தலைமை இயக்குநர் / படைத்தலைவர் Dr. மகேஷ் குமார் அகர்வால், IPS அவர்களின் உத்தரவின்பேரில் தீவிர தேடுதல் நடவடிக்கை மேற்கொள்ளப்பட்டது. இதன் விளைவாக, 24 மணி நேரத்திற்குள் 13 கைதிகள் கைது செய்யப்பட்டனர். மீதமிருந்த 4 கைதிகளும் 36 மணி நேரத்திற்குள் பிடிக்கப்பட்டனர். இதன் மூலம் தப்பியோடிய 17 கைதிகளும் முழுமையாகப் பிடிக்கப்பட்டனர். இந்நடவடிக்கையில் சிறப்பாகப் பணியாற்றிய காவல் அதிகாரிகள் மற்றும் காவலர்களை காவல்துறை தலைமை இயக்குநர் / படைத்தலைவர் Dr. மகேஷ் குமார் அகர்வால், IPS அவர்கள் பாராட்டினார்கள். ALL 17 ESCAPED PRISONERS SECURED WITHIN 36 HOURS Seventeen accused persons involved in various criminal cases have escaped from Theni Prison on 26.10.2026. Following the directions of Dr.Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, IPS, Director General of Police/Head of Police Force, Tamil Nadu, intensive operation was launched, resulting in the arrest of 13 accused within 24 hours and the remaining four accused were also secured within 36 hours. In toto, all the 17 escaped prisoners were secured and Dr.Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, IPS., DGP/HoPF appreciated the efforts of the police officials involved in this operation.— Tamil Nadu Police (@tnpoliceoffl) October 28, 2026
By Tuesday (October 27), police had apprehended 15 escapees. During their interrogation, investigators reportedly gathered information indicating that the remaining four were hiding in the Ammachiyapuram hills behind the prison.
Tamil Nadu Police personnel subsequently surrounded the area and began searching the rugged terrain. As the operation continued into Wednesday morning without immediate results, hundreds of personnel moved up the hills from different directions.
The search eventually led to the arrest of Rejin, Ponmuthu Selvam, Meenakshi Sundaram and Thirupathi, completing the operation.
A team led by Theni District Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Kumar arrested the final two fugitives.
Theni, Tamil Nadu: Police have arrested the remaining two inmates, Meenakshi Sundaram and Thirupathi, who had escaped from prison, and brought them to the Kanavilakku police station for interrogation.All 17 escaped inmates have now been apprehended within 43 hours https://t.co/TnYlvkrnSR— IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2026
Meanwhile, the first five prisoners recaptured — Praveen Kumar, Silambarasan, Raja Sikandar, Rajkumar and Linga Prasad — were questioned by the Superintendents of Police of Theni and Dindigul districts.
They were subsequently produced before the Andipatti Civil Court. Presiding judge Fazil Mohammed remanded them to judicial custody until November 10.
The five were then taken to the Theni-Thekkampatti District Prison.
Also read
Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: 13 of 17 Escapees Caught In Theni Using Drone-Assisted Searches; 10 Prison Guards Suspended
How 17 Prisoners Pulled Off The Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: A Prisoner Feign A Seizure, Assaults Prison Guard, Keys Seized, Main Gate Flung Open