ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: All 17 Theni Prison Escapees Arrested Within 43 Hours; Five Remanded Till November 10

The final two fugitives, Meenakshi Sundaram and Thirupathi, were arrested on Wednesday in the hilly terrain behind the prison. ( ETV Bharat )

Theni: Tamil Nadu Police have arrested all 17 prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti District Jail in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, bringing an intensive manhunt to an end within 43 hours of the escape.

The final two fugitives, Meenakshi Sundaram and Thirupathi, were arrested on Wednesday in the hilly terrain behind the prison, police said. They were taken to the Kana Vilakku Police Station for questioning.

The arrests followed the apprehension of Rejin and Ponmuthu Selvam earlier in the day. With the four fugitives caught on Wednesday, all 17 prisoners who escaped on Monday night (October 26) have been recaptured.

The 17 prisoners reportedly escaped from the jail after assaulting prison guards. Police formed 17 special teams and launched a district-wide search to trace them.

By Tuesday (October 27), police had apprehended 15 escapees. During their interrogation, investigators reportedly gathered information indicating that the remaining four were hiding in the Ammachiyapuram hills behind the prison.

Tamil Nadu Police personnel subsequently surrounded the area and began searching the rugged terrain. As the operation continued into Wednesday morning without immediate results, hundreds of personnel moved up the hills from different directions.

The search eventually led to the arrest of Rejin, Ponmuthu Selvam, Meenakshi Sundaram and Thirupathi, completing the operation.