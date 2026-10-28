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Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: All 17 Theni Prison Escapees Arrested Within 43 Hours; Five Remanded Till November 10

Police teams track down final fugitives in hill terrain; search operation ends after all inmates who escaped from Thekkampatti prison are recaptured, reports J Srinivas.

Tamil Nadu MASSIVE Jailbreak ENDS All 17 Theni Prison Escapees HELD Manhunt end in 43 hours of escape Meenakshi Sundaram Tirupati IN NET ESCAPED Thekkampatti District Jail
The final two fugitives, Meenakshi Sundaram and Thirupathi, were arrested on Wednesday in the hilly terrain behind the prison. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 28, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Theni: Tamil Nadu Police have arrested all 17 prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti District Jail in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, bringing an intensive manhunt to an end within 43 hours of the escape.

The final two fugitives, Meenakshi Sundaram and Thirupathi, were arrested on Wednesday in the hilly terrain behind the prison, police said. They were taken to the Kana Vilakku Police Station for questioning.

The arrests followed the apprehension of Rejin and Ponmuthu Selvam earlier in the day. With the four fugitives caught on Wednesday, all 17 prisoners who escaped on Monday night (October 26) have been recaptured.

The 17 prisoners reportedly escaped from the jail after assaulting prison guards. Police formed 17 special teams and launched a district-wide search to trace them.

By Tuesday (October 27), police had apprehended 15 escapees. During their interrogation, investigators reportedly gathered information indicating that the remaining four were hiding in the Ammachiyapuram hills behind the prison.

Tamil Nadu Police personnel subsequently surrounded the area and began searching the rugged terrain. As the operation continued into Wednesday morning without immediate results, hundreds of personnel moved up the hills from different directions.

The search eventually led to the arrest of Rejin, Ponmuthu Selvam, Meenakshi Sundaram and Thirupathi, completing the operation.

A team led by Theni District Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Kumar arrested the final two fugitives.

Meanwhile, the first five prisoners recaptured — Praveen Kumar, Silambarasan, Raja Sikandar, Rajkumar and Linga Prasad — were questioned by the Superintendents of Police of Theni and Dindigul districts.

They were subsequently produced before the Andipatti Civil Court. Presiding judge Fazil Mohammed remanded them to judicial custody until November 10.

The five were then taken to the Theni-Thekkampatti District Prison.

Also read

Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: 13 of 17 Escapees Caught In Theni Using Drone-Assisted Searches; 10 Prison Guards Suspended

How 17 Prisoners Pulled Off The Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: A Prisoner Feign A Seizure, Assaults Prison Guard, Keys Seized, Main Gate Flung Open

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU MASSIVE JAILBREAK ENDS
ALL 17 THENI PRISON ESCAPEES HELD
MANHUNT END IN 43 HOURS OF ESCAPE
MEENAKSHI SUNDARAM TIRUPATI IN NET
ESCAPED THEKKAMPATTI DISTRICT JAIL

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