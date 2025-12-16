ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: High Court Refuses Stay On Thirupparankundram Karthigai Lamp Lighting

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to stay a single judge's order allowing the lighting of the Karthigai lamp at a pillar on Thirupparankundram hill, ruling that individual rights cannot override temple traditions in religious rituals. The bench dismissed appeals from the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, the Thirupparankundram Subramaniya Swamy Temple, and the Sikandar Badusha Dargah administration, challenging Justice G.R. Swaminathan's permission.

Three parties appealed the single judge's directive, which permitted devotees to light the Karthigai lamp near the pillar after a representation specified the location.

Justices G. Jayachandran and K.K. Ramakrishnan questioned the temple's trustee board status and noted disputes over the pillar's suitability, claimed as a survey stone by some, mosque property by others, along with law and order concerns and a three-judge order requiring Archaeological Survey of India permission.

Justice Jayachandran observed that the single judge left location decisions to authorities but acted on the amplified representation.

The bench held that with appeals pending, no stay on the single judge's inquiry is possible at this stage and adjourned the matter.