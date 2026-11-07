ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Govt Disbands High Level Committee On Union-State Relations

Justice Kurian Joseph ( File/IANS )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has disbanded the activities of a high-level committee set up to deal with Union-State relations. An order to this effect has been issued by the C. Joseph Vijay-led government on Friday, citing overlapping responsibilities with the recently reconstituted Tamil Nadu State Law Commission.

The High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations was constituted by the state government on April 17, 2025, during MK Stalin’s tenure as Chief Minister. The committee was tasked with examining the provisions of the Constitution of India and various laws and orders affecting Union-State relations and recommending to the government the reforms to be implemented in them.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph was appointed as the chairman, and retired IAS officer K. Ashok Vardhan Shetty was a member. Meanwhile, the current TVK government reconstituted the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission on August 7, 2026. This commission was entrusted with the tasks of examining issues related to Union-State relations, inter-State relations, making recommendations, and reviewing existing laws. The Tamil Nadu government has stated that there is considerable similarity in the nature and scope of the tasks entrusted to the High-Level Committee and the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission.