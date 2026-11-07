Tamil Nadu Govt Disbands High Level Committee On Union-State Relations
The High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations was constituted by the state government on April 17, 2025, during MK Stalin’s tenure as Chief Minister.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST|
Updated : November 7, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has disbanded the activities of a high-level committee set up to deal with Union-State relations. An order to this effect has been issued by the C. Joseph Vijay-led government on Friday, citing overlapping responsibilities with the recently reconstituted Tamil Nadu State Law Commission.
The High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations was constituted by the state government on April 17, 2025, during MK Stalin’s tenure as Chief Minister. The committee was tasked with examining the provisions of the Constitution of India and various laws and orders affecting Union-State relations and recommending to the government the reforms to be implemented in them.
Retired Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph was appointed as the chairman, and retired IAS officer K. Ashok Vardhan Shetty was a member. Meanwhile, the current TVK government reconstituted the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission on August 7, 2026.
This commission was entrusted with the tasks of examining issues related to Union-State relations, inter-State relations, making recommendations, and reviewing existing laws. The Tamil Nadu government has stated that there is considerable similarity in the nature and scope of the tasks entrusted to the High-Level Committee and the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission.
“The High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations is a non-statutory body, examining various issues relating to Union-State relations, has a considerable similarity and overlap in the nature and scope of the functions entrusted to the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission. Therefore, after careful consideration, the Government have decided to discontinue the services of the High-Level Committee with immediate effect,” the order said.
State Rights❌ Theatre Rights✅— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 7, 2026
Stating that the committee is not a legally constituted body, the government has asked it to hand over all documents and records to the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission immediately.
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin, in a post on X on Saturday, has condemned the dissolution of the high-level committee set up to deal with Union-State relations.
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