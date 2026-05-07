Tamil Nadu Governor Yet To Be Convinced, As Vijay Meets Again Over Government Formation Claim
Arlekar informed TVK chief that ''requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established''.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Chennai: The political uncertainty surrounding government formation in Tamil Nadu deepened on Thursday, as actor-politician Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for a second consecutive day, after no invitation was extended to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief to form the government.
The development comes amid an unprecedented post-election scenario in Tamil Nadu, where TVK emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member Assembly, but remains short of the majority mark required to assume office.
According to an official statement issued from Lok Bhavan, the Governor informed Vijay during the meeting that the ''requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the government, has not been established''.
Vijay had first met the Governor on Wednesday and formally submitted a letter staking claim to form the government after TVK secured 108 seats and a vote share of 34.92 per cent in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, dramatically disrupting the decades-old DMK-AIADMK political dominance in the state.
However, the numbers remain a challenge for TVK.
Since Vijay won from both Perambur and Trichy East constituencies, he will eventually have to vacate one seat, reducing TVK's effective strength in the Assembly to 107. Though the Congress, which won five seats, has extended support after breaking away from the DMK alliance, the combine currently commands only 112 MLAs — still six short of the 118-member majority mark.
Sources said Vijay, during Thursday's meeting at Raj Bhavan in Guindy, argued that as the single largest party, TVK should be invited to form the government and be allowed to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly.
However, reports suggest the Governor remained unconvinced and sought clarity regarding the identities of the remaining supporting legislators and the stability of a prospective TVK-led government.
Political circles in Tamil Nadu are now closely watching the stance of smaller parties and independents.
TVK has reportedly sent formal letters seeking support from the Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan (Veerapandian) confirmed that Vijay had approached the party seeking support to form what he described as a ''progressive government''. He said the CPI had convened an emergency state executive meeting on Friday to decide its stand.
Meanwhile, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan openly backed Vijay's claim and urged the Governor to invite TVK to form the government.
''TVK has emerged as the single largest party. Constitutionally, he should be allowed to take oath and prove his majority on the Assembly floor,'' Thirumavalavan said, while also accusing the BJP leadership of interfering in Tamil Nadu politics and creating confusion.
He further argued that the Governor could not insist on a pre-submitted list of 118 supporting legislators before inviting a claimant to form the government.
Outside Lok Bhavan, TVK supporters gathered carrying placards demanding immediate invitation to Vijay. ''The people have given a mandate in favour of our leader Vijay. The Governor must respect the people's verdict and allow him to form the government,'' a supporter named Selvam told reporters.
The dramatic political developments come at a time when Vijay and TVK are also facing legal and political scrutiny on multiple fronts.
A petition seeking criminal proceedings against Vijay over alleged concealment of ₹15 crore income linked to the film Puli is expected to come up before the Madras High Court soon. The plea seeks action under provisions of the Income Tax Act, cheating, criminal conspiracy and possible investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The High Court recently directed the registry to formally number the petition and place it before the appropriate bench for consideration.
Despite the uncertainty, TVK continues to project confidence that it can bridge the final gap required to form the government. However, with the Governor maintaining that majority support has not yet been established, Tamil Nadu remains headed towards a tense constitutional and political standoff.
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