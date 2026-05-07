ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Governor Yet To Be Convinced, As Vijay Meets Again Over Government Formation Claim

TVK chief Vijay (middle) first met TN Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (right) on Wednesday to form the government ( IANS )

Chennai: The political uncertainty surrounding government formation in Tamil Nadu deepened on Thursday, as actor-politician Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for a second consecutive day, after no invitation was extended to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief to form the government.

The development comes amid an unprecedented post-election scenario in Tamil Nadu, where TVK emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member Assembly, but remains short of the majority mark required to assume office.

According to an official statement issued from Lok Bhavan, the Governor informed Vijay during the meeting that the ''requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the government, has not been established''.

Vijay had first met the Governor on Wednesday and formally submitted a letter staking claim to form the government after TVK secured 108 seats and a vote share of 34.92 per cent in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, dramatically disrupting the decades-old DMK-AIADMK political dominance in the state.

However, the numbers remain a challenge for TVK.

Since Vijay won from both Perambur and Trichy East constituencies, he will eventually have to vacate one seat, reducing TVK's effective strength in the Assembly to 107. Though the Congress, which won five seats, has extended support after breaking away from the DMK alliance, the combine currently commands only 112 MLAs — still six short of the 118-member majority mark.

Sources said Vijay, during Thursday's meeting at Raj Bhavan in Guindy, argued that as the single largest party, TVK should be invited to form the government and be allowed to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly.

However, reports suggest the Governor remained unconvinced and sought clarity regarding the identities of the remaining supporting legislators and the stability of a prospective TVK-led government.

Political circles in Tamil Nadu are now closely watching the stance of smaller parties and independents.