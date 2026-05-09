ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: Vijay's TVK Crosses Majority Mark With Thirumavalavan's VCK Backing

According to the communique addressed to the Governor of Tamil Nadu, the party's president conveyed its support to the TVK "under the leadership of its President and Legislature Party Leader, C. Joseph Vijay, for the purpose of forming the Government in the State of Tamil Nadu," on behalf of its two Members of the Legislative Assembly.

This ends the uncertainty over the numbers the new entrant party was facing over the government formation and also the connected dramas involving the DMK and the AIADMK coming together. The TVK now has the backing of 118 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly.

The support, the letter said, "is being conveyed in the interest of ensuring stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu." It sought the Governor to "take on record" their "unconditional support".

On Friday, VCK founder and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan discussed a host of outcomes the party will face if it chose to align with the TVK in a virtual high-level meeting he chaired. Thirumavalavan who had said that he would declare the decision on whom the two-legislators party would back on Saturday morning. However, he gave a miss to the party office visit for the media interaction in the morning. His party colleagues announced that they would announce the venue and time later at about 4 pm for the media interaction and apologised for the inconvenience. It is pertinent to note that the party had already started beaming the live feed from its social media handles for the proposed morning media interaction.

The TVK finished as the single largest party in the recently concluded Assembly election with 108 seats in the 234-member House. It has been attempting to gather the support required to cross the majority mark which is 118 since the counting trends showed the party as inching towards becoming the only party touch three figure-mark on May 4. The composition of the House remain altered since the tinsel superstar had contested from two seats--Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East--of which he will vacate one. This means the effective number of members of the House is 233. Congress which has 5 members was the first to extend support to the TVK while the CPI and CPI who have two members. With the arrival of the VCK, the total number of MLAs backing Vijay has climbed to 118.