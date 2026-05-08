'Single-Largest Party Must Be Invited To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu': Chidambaram Questions Guv As Deadlock Deepens
Congress MP Manickam Tagore and DMK Spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai exchanged barbs over backstab charge after Congress gave conditional support to actor-politician Vijay-led TVK.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
New Delhi/Chennai: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday strongly defended the constitutional convention of inviting the single largest party to form the government in a hung Assembly, even as the Congress escalated its war of words with the DMK over the evolving political crisis in Tamil Nadu following the "fractured" Assembly poll results.
In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Chidambaram argued that constitutional convention and parliamentary democracy required the Governor to first invite the leader of the largest party to form the government and prove majority on the floor of the House.
"If no political alliance or political party gets a single majority in the assembly elections, what is the duty of the Governor? The leader of the primary party should be invited to form the government based on the number of legislators," Chidambaram wrote.
சட்டமன்றத் தேர்தலில் எந்த அரசியல் கூட்டணிக்கும் அல்லது அரசியல் கட்சிக்கும் தனிப் பெரும்பான்மை கிடைக்கவில்லை என்றால், ஆளுநரின் கடமை என்ன?— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 8, 2026
சட்டமன்ற உறுப்பினர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை அடிப்படையில் முதன்மைக் கட்சியின் தலைவரை ஆட்சி அமைக்க அழைக்க வேண்டும்.
இது தான் அரசியல் விதி. இது தான்…
"This is the political rule. This is the parliamentary tradition. The legislature is the arena where the leader of that party has to prove that he has majority support; not the Governor's House," he added, citing the Supreme Court’s landmark 1994 judgment in the S R Bommai vs Union of India case.
"I appreciate the political parties of Tamil Nadu for explaining and insisting on this rule," the former Union minister stated in his post.
Chidambaram's remarks came amid mounting criticism directed at Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar after the latter declined to immediately invite Vijay to form the government despite his Tamil Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats.
TVK, along with the Congress' five MLAs, currently commands the support of 112 legislators in the 234-member Assembly. But Vijay's party is still six short of the majority mark of 118 as he is expected to vacate one of the two constituencies he won.
The Governor reportedly sought clarity from Vijay regarding the remaining numbers needed to establish a stable government before extending an invitation.
Congress Hits Back At DMK Over 'Backstab' Charge
Meanwhile, the Congress sharply reacted to accusations from DMK leaders that the party had "betrayed" its alliance partner by extending support to TVK.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused DMK spokespersons of using "irresponsible language" and reminded the DMK of past political decisions that strained ties between the two parties. "The irresponsible spokespersons of DMK need to be mindful of their language and refrain from speaking in such a manner," Tagore said.
Responding to DMK's allegation of "backstabbing", Tagore said, "They lost the election, and as a result, we also lost. It is not the case that they are suffering only because of us."
He also recalled that the DMK had exited the UPA government in 2013 and fought local body elections separately earlier despite Congress support after electoral setbacks. "In 2013, they exited the UPA government. Who then backstabbed us?" Tagore asked.
"At least in Tamil Nadu there are two main secular spaces. We respect DMK's secular credentials," he added, while also defending Congress’ decision to support TVK.
DMK Lashes Out Says Congress Cannot Be Trusted
The political confrontation intensified after DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai described the Congress move as "short-sighted" and warned that it would damage opposition unity ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. "The perception that is out in the entire country is that Congress cannot be trusted," Annadurai said.
The deepening rift between the Congress and the DMK has dramatically altered Tamil Nadu’s political landscape after the election delivered one of the most fractured verdicts in the state’s history, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK-AIADMK bipolar system.
With TVK continuing talks with the CPI, CPI(M) and VCK for additional support, Tamil Nadu now remains locked in intense political uncertainty as all sides await the next move from Lok Bhavan. (With Agency Inputs)
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