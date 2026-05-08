ETV Bharat / bharat

'Single-Largest Party Must Be Invited To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu': Chidambaram Questions Guv As Deadlock Deepens

New Delhi/Chennai: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday strongly defended the constitutional convention of inviting the single largest party to form the government in a hung Assembly, even as the Congress escalated its war of words with the DMK over the evolving political crisis in Tamil Nadu following the "fractured" Assembly poll results.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Chidambaram argued that constitutional convention and parliamentary democracy required the Governor to first invite the leader of the largest party to form the government and prove majority on the floor of the House.

"If no political alliance or political party gets a single majority in the assembly elections, what is the duty of the Governor? The leader of the primary party should be invited to form the government based on the number of legislators," Chidambaram wrote.

"This is the political rule. This is the parliamentary tradition. The legislature is the arena where the leader of that party has to prove that he has majority support; not the Governor's House," he added, citing the Supreme Court’s landmark 1994 judgment in the S R Bommai vs Union of India case.

"I appreciate the political parties of Tamil Nadu for explaining and insisting on this rule," the former Union minister stated in his post.

Chidambaram's remarks came amid mounting criticism directed at Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar after the latter declined to immediately invite Vijay to form the government despite his Tamil Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats.

TVK, along with the Congress' five MLAs, currently commands the support of 112 legislators in the 234-member Assembly. But Vijay's party is still six short of the majority mark of 118 as he is expected to vacate one of the two constituencies he won.

The Governor reportedly sought clarity from Vijay regarding the remaining numbers needed to establish a stable government before extending an invitation.

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