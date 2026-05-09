Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: AMMK Alleges MLA 'Missing', Accuses Vijay-Led TVK Of Horse-Trading
AMMK leader Dhinakaran also criticised the Congress, the Left parties and VCK for backing TVK despite contesting the election as part of the DMK-led alliance.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu's post-election political deadlock intensified on Friday midnight after Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general-secretary TTV Dhinakaran accused Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of attempting to poach his party's lone MLA-elect and submitting a "forged" support letter to the Governor.
The controversy erupted after TVK, which emerged as the single largest part with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, reached the majority mark of 118 and staked claim to form the government.
Addressing reporters after meeting Tami Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, Dhinakaran alleged, "There must have been horse-trading or the MLA may have been bought over. I have urged the Governor to treat this issue seriously and take appropriate action."
He claimed that Mannargudi MLA-elect had gone missing and could not be contacted and S Kamaraj had earlier signed a letter supporting AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to form the government, but later became unreachable.
"Now a fake letter has surfaced claiming that he is supporting TVK," Dhinakaran alleged, accusing the Vijay-led TVK of trying to capture the AMMK MLA who defeated TVK candidate in Mannargudi.
The AMMK chief further attacked TVK's political conduct, questioning the party's claim of being a pure force. "TVK calls itself a pure force. Is it right for them to engage in horse-trading from day one itself? In their hunger for power, they are indulging in such activities," he alleged.
On the other hand, TVK reportedly shared a video of AMMK MLA Kamaraj saying, "These are the video visuals of AMMK MLA Kamaraj voluntarily and happily writing a letter expressing his support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam."
#WATCH | TVK shares a video of AMMK MLA Kamaraj, saying " these are the video visuals of ammk mla kamaraj voluntarily and happily writing a letter expressing his support for the tamilaga vettri kazhagam. he had stated that he was extending support to the tamilaga vettri kazhagam… pic.twitter.com/sM3xtyXx12— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026
"He (Kamaraj) had stated that he was extending support to TVK with the approval of AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran. However, the information now being spread that he did not write the letter is completely false and contrary to the truth. It is essential for everyone to clearly understand this. Concealing all these facts, TTV Dhinakaran is continuing to spread false news and misinformation. The public should understand that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has no need to bargain or negotiate with anyone," ANI quoted the TVK as saying.
Earlier in the day, Dhinakaran had formally written to the Governor extending AMMK's support to the AIADMK and urging him to invite EPS to form the government. The letter reportedly carried signatures of both the Dhinakaran and Kamaraj.
However, late-night political developments took a dramatic turn after TVK secured support from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK. Congress contributed five MLAs, while CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, with two seats each, extended support to Vijay, pushing the TVK-led bloc to the majority mark.
Vijay later met the Governor for the third time at Lok Bhavan to formally stake claim to form the government. However, no official announcement had been issued by Raj Bhavan till late night.
Dhinakaran also criticised the Congress, the Left parties and VCK for backing TVK despite contesting the election as part of the DMK-led alliance. "Congress has become a wrong example in Tamil Nadu politics. After winning as part of one alliance, they have now shifted support overnight," he said.
He further questioned Vijay's political consistency, recalling the actor-politician's earlier criticism of the DMK. "Vijay called the DMK an 'evil force' and described himself as a ‘pure force’. How can he now accept support from parties that won with the backing of the same DMK alliance?" Dhinakaran asked.
Meanwhile, sources indicated confusion over letters of support submitted to the Governor, with allegations and counter-allegations adding to the uncertainty surrounding government formation in Tamil Nadu.
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