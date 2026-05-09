ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: AMMK Alleges MLA 'Missing', Accuses Vijay-Led TVK Of Horse-Trading

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's post-election political deadlock intensified on Friday midnight after Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general-secretary TTV Dhinakaran accused Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of attempting to poach his party's lone MLA-elect and submitting a "forged" support letter to the Governor.

The controversy erupted after TVK, which emerged as the single largest part with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, reached the majority mark of 118 and staked claim to form the government.

Addressing reporters after meeting Tami Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, Dhinakaran alleged, "There must have been horse-trading or the MLA may have been bought over. I have urged the Governor to treat this issue seriously and take appropriate action."

He claimed that Mannargudi MLA-elect had gone missing and could not be contacted and S Kamaraj had earlier signed a letter supporting AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to form the government, but later became unreachable.

"Now a fake letter has surfaced claiming that he is supporting TVK," Dhinakaran alleged, accusing the Vijay-led TVK of trying to capture the AMMK MLA who defeated TVK candidate in Mannargudi.

The AMMK chief further attacked TVK's political conduct, questioning the party's claim of being a pure force. "TVK calls itself a pure force. Is it right for them to engage in horse-trading from day one itself? In their hunger for power, they are indulging in such activities," he alleged.

On the other hand, TVK reportedly shared a video of AMMK MLA Kamaraj saying, "These are the video visuals of AMMK MLA Kamaraj voluntarily and happily writing a letter expressing his support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam."