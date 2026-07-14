ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Government Floats Tender For 'Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram' Scheme, Allocates Rs 756 Cr This Year

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has floated the tender for 'Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram' (maternal uncle gold ring) scheme that provides one gram gold ring to babies born in government hospitals.

The scheme was promised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and present Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the run-up to the recent Assembly polls in the state. The scheme is expected to be formally launched on September 15, which is the birthday of the state’s first Chief Minister C N Annadurai or Arignar Anna.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) formally floated the tender on Tuesday for the initial purchase of 4,41,667 gold rings of 22-karat (916 hallmark) quality for this project. An allocation of Rs 755.83 crore has been made for this in the current financial year. The companies can submit the tenders till August 17.

In a previous Government Order, Tamil Nadu’s Department of Health and Family Welfare had formulated the Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram scheme.

Various other schemes including financial assistance for pregnant women, free delivery and neonatal care services, emergency obstetric care, nutritional support, hospital delivery planning and the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) software have been successfully implemented in the state. These initiatives have significantly improved maternal and child health indicators in the state.