Tamil Nadu Government Floats Tender For 'Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram' Scheme, Allocates Rs 756 Cr This Year
The scheme was promised by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the run-up to the recent Assembly polls
Published : July 14, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has floated the tender for 'Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram' (maternal uncle gold ring) scheme that provides one gram gold ring to babies born in government hospitals.
The scheme was promised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and present Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the run-up to the recent Assembly polls in the state. The scheme is expected to be formally launched on September 15, which is the birthday of the state’s first Chief Minister C N Annadurai or Arignar Anna.
The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) formally floated the tender on Tuesday for the initial purchase of 4,41,667 gold rings of 22-karat (916 hallmark) quality for this project. An allocation of Rs 755.83 crore has been made for this in the current financial year. The companies can submit the tenders till August 17.
In a previous Government Order, Tamil Nadu’s Department of Health and Family Welfare had formulated the Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram scheme.
Various other schemes including financial assistance for pregnant women, free delivery and neonatal care services, emergency obstetric care, nutritional support, hospital delivery planning and the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) software have been successfully implemented in the state. These initiatives have significantly improved maternal and child health indicators in the state.
Sources said, “Under the Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram scheme, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will provide one gram gold ring to the babies of mothers who are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu and deliver them in government hospitals.”
Reflecting the Tamil cultural tradition known as ‘Thaimaman Seer’ wherein a mother's brother welcomes and blesses a newborn with gifts like gold, the government will assume the role of the maternal uncle by presenting a gram of gold to every baby as a welcome gesture filled with love and care.
Sources added, “This scheme is being implemented to strengthen public trust in the Tamil Nadu government's health services, commemorate the birth of babies in government hospitals and celebrate the joy and significance of motherhood.”
It has been announced that under this scheme, babies born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026 onwards will benefit. The registration for the scheme is deeply integrated into the state’s healthcare network where one does not need to fill out a separate application on an external website. The primary prerequisite is that the mother must be registered under the PICME and possess a valid Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) identity. The implementation is managed by the newly established State Project Management Unit (SPMU) and the TNMSC.
Also Read
TN Ration Cardholders To Get Good Quality Attractive Dhoti, Saree As 2027 Pongal Gift
Tamil Nadu Minister Vignesh Announces 25% Wage Hike For TASMAC Employees