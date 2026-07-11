ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Farmer Builds Safe Habitats For Sparrows After Birds Saved Him From Elephant Attack

Coimbatore: A farmer living on the edge of the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu has spent the past decade creating safe habitats for sparrows after crediting the tiny birds with saving his life during a terrifying encounter with a wild elephant.

Gurusamy, who survived the incident, has installed over 50 artificial nests around his home and now feeds hundreds of sparrows every day. Gurusamy, a resident of Kandhaiyur near Lingapuram in Sirumugai Panchayat of Coimbatore district, lives along the forest fringe of the Western Ghats. The village borders dense forests and lies close to the Bhavani River, making it a frequent route for elephants descending from the hills in search of water.

According to local forest officials, elephant movement through Kandhaiyur and nearby villages is common, and human-elephant conflict has claimed several lives over the years. Recalling an incident that occurred nearly 10 years ago, Gurusamy said he was asleep in the courtyard of his house when a wild elephant quietly entered the village during the night.

"My dog sensed the elephant first and barked continuously. I woke up from my sleep, startled by the sound of the dog barking. The elephant chased the dog and then suddenly turned towards me. When I opened my eyes, I saw a massive elephant charging in my direction. I was frozen with fear and believed those were the last moments of my life," Gurusamy recalled.