Tamil Nadu Farmer Builds Safe Habitats For Sparrows After Birds Saved Him From Elephant Attack
A decade after a dramatic encounter with an elephant in Coimbatore's forest fringe, a farmer turns to protect the birds
Published : July 11, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Coimbatore: A farmer living on the edge of the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu has spent the past decade creating safe habitats for sparrows after crediting the tiny birds with saving his life during a terrifying encounter with a wild elephant.
Gurusamy, who survived the incident, has installed over 50 artificial nests around his home and now feeds hundreds of sparrows every day. Gurusamy, a resident of Kandhaiyur near Lingapuram in Sirumugai Panchayat of Coimbatore district, lives along the forest fringe of the Western Ghats. The village borders dense forests and lies close to the Bhavani River, making it a frequent route for elephants descending from the hills in search of water.
According to local forest officials, elephant movement through Kandhaiyur and nearby villages is common, and human-elephant conflict has claimed several lives over the years. Recalling an incident that occurred nearly 10 years ago, Gurusamy said he was asleep in the courtyard of his house when a wild elephant quietly entered the village during the night.
"My dog sensed the elephant first and barked continuously. I woke up from my sleep, startled by the sound of the dog barking. The elephant chased the dog and then suddenly turned towards me. When I opened my eyes, I saw a massive elephant charging in my direction. I was frozen with fear and believed those were the last moments of my life," Gurusamy recalled.
Just as the elephant approached, an unexpected chorus of sparrows filled the night. "Suddenly, hundreds of sparrows flew around me, chirping loudly and circling above my bed. Their collective cries and frantic movement appeared to confuse the elephant. It paused, stepped back and hesitated for a few precious seconds," he said.
Gurusamy said he used that brief opportunity to roll off the bed, rush into his house while the elephant eventually retreated towards the forest. "My loyal dog warned me of the danger but did not survive. If those tiny sparrows had not distracted the elephant, my family would have lost me that night. I consider this my second life, gifted by nature," he said.
Determined to repay what he believes was an extraordinary act of nature, Gurusamy has installed more than 50 wooden nest boxes around his home for sparrows, whose populations have declined in many areas. He also places grains and water daily for the birds. The initiative has attracted hundreds of sparrows and their chicks, with local residents praising his efforts to create a safe habitat for them.
His daughter, Monisha, said the family's conservation work began with protecting trees before expanding to artificial nesting spaces. "My father believes sparrows are the farmers' friends because they feed on insects that damage crops."
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