ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Extends Land Allocation For Nuclear Mineral Mining Project In Kanyakumari By One Year

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay arrives at the State Legislative Assembly ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Session in Chennai district of Tamil Nadu ( Etv Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has extended the validity of the land allocation granted to IREL (India) Limited for its proposed nuclear mineral mining project in Kanyakumari district by one year.

According to the order issued under the Department of Natural Resources on June 10, 2026, the validity has now been extended until June 10, 2027.

The extension applies to 1,144.06 hectares of coastal sand-bearing land spread across eight villages in Killiyur taluka of Kanyakumari district. The villages include Kilmidalam-A, Midalam-B, Enayamputhanthurai, Elthesam-A, Elthesam-B, Elthesam-C, Kollangode-A and Kollangode-B.

The coastal sand in the area has several rare minerals, including monazite, zircon, ilmenite, rutile, leucoxene, garnet, and sillimanite. These minerals are considered strategically important for nuclear energy, national security, and various industrial applications.

The Centre had allotted the mining block to IREL, a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy. The department had sought the state government's approval in 2015 for the allocation of 1,817 hectares of land in Kanyakumari district for mining activities. On June 11, 2021, the Union Ministry of Mines allotted 1,144.06 hectares of land.