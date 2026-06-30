Tamil Nadu Extends Land Allocation For Nuclear Mineral Mining Project In Kanyakumari By One Year
The extension applies to 1,144.06 hectares of coastal sand-bearing land spread across eight villages in Killiyur taluka of Kanyakumari district.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has extended the validity of the land allocation granted to IREL (India) Limited for its proposed nuclear mineral mining project in Kanyakumari district by one year.
According to the order issued under the Department of Natural Resources on June 10, 2026, the validity has now been extended until June 10, 2027.
The extension applies to 1,144.06 hectares of coastal sand-bearing land spread across eight villages in Killiyur taluka of Kanyakumari district. The villages include Kilmidalam-A, Midalam-B, Enayamputhanthurai, Elthesam-A, Elthesam-B, Elthesam-C, Kollangode-A and Kollangode-B.
The coastal sand in the area has several rare minerals, including monazite, zircon, ilmenite, rutile, leucoxene, garnet, and sillimanite. These minerals are considered strategically important for nuclear energy, national security, and various industrial applications.
The Centre had allotted the mining block to IREL, a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy. The department had sought the state government's approval in 2015 for the allocation of 1,817 hectares of land in Kanyakumari district for mining activities. On June 11, 2021, the Union Ministry of Mines allotted 1,144.06 hectares of land.
IREL applied for a mining lease on June 25, 2021, and the project received approval from the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) in 2024. However, mining operations could not start without environmental clearance and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) approval.
Meanwhile, a public consultation for the project was initially planned but was postponed due to strong objections from local residents. Additionally, the Centre exempted certain projects related to national security from the requirement of public consultation.
Following the exemption, IREL applied for CRZ clearance on July 22, 2025, and the application is currently under consideration. Since the clearances are yet to be received, the original allotment of June 2021 was about to expire on June 10, 2026. IREL then requested the Tamil Nadu government to extend the validity.
The government extended the validity of the land allocation, considering the strategic importance of the nuclear minerals. However, the company will still have to obtain all necessary environmental and statutory clearance before starting the mining operation.
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