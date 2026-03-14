ETV Bharat / bharat

Vijay’s Delhi Visit Sparks Alliance Buzz: Will TVK Join An Ideological Rival In Tamil Nadu Poll Battle?

Political circles are abuzz that actor Vijay’s TVK may align with the AIADMK-led NDA ( ETV Bharat )

By Pandiaraj P

Chennai: With the announcement of dates for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections expected shortly, political activity across the State has intensified. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which heads the Secular Progressive Alliance, is actively engaged in seat-sharing negotiations with its 21 alliance partners.

In contrast, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has formally taken shape but is yet to begin public seat-sharing discussions. Amid this backdrop, political circles are abuzz with speculation that actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) may align with the AIADMK-led NDA. Over the past two days, the speculation has gained momentum, dominating social media debates with sharply divided opinions.

CBI summons and Delhi visit

Adding to the political intrigue is the ongoing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the tragic stampede that occurred on September 27 last year during an election campaign rally addressed by Vijay in Karur district, which claimed 41 lives.

The agency had earlier summoned Vijay for questioning and recently issued a fresh notice directing him to appear in person on Sunday (March 15).

Complying with the summons, Vijay is scheduled to fly to New Delhi on Saturday afternoon via a private charter and stay overnight at a star hotel. He is expected to appear at the CBI office on Sunday morning to record his statement.

It is in this context that reports have surfaced suggesting parallel political negotiations, with sources indicating that Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has played a role in facilitating the talks.

Emergency consultation with district secretaries

Fueling alliance rumours further, TVK General Secretary N Anand convened an emergency online consultative meeting with district secretaries through the party’s WhatsApp network.

With the election announcement imminent, district leaders were asked a crucial question: Should TVK contest independently or enter into an alliance?