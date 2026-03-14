Vijay’s Delhi Visit Sparks Alliance Buzz: Will TVK Join An Ideological Rival In Tamil Nadu Poll Battle?
Fueling the alliance rumours, TVK General Secretary N Anand convened an emergency online consultative meeting with district secretaries through the party’s WhatsApp network.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
By Pandiaraj P
Chennai: With the announcement of dates for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections expected shortly, political activity across the State has intensified. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which heads the Secular Progressive Alliance, is actively engaged in seat-sharing negotiations with its 21 alliance partners.
In contrast, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has formally taken shape but is yet to begin public seat-sharing discussions. Amid this backdrop, political circles are abuzz with speculation that actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) may align with the AIADMK-led NDA. Over the past two days, the speculation has gained momentum, dominating social media debates with sharply divided opinions.
CBI summons and Delhi visit
Adding to the political intrigue is the ongoing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the tragic stampede that occurred on September 27 last year during an election campaign rally addressed by Vijay in Karur district, which claimed 41 lives.
The agency had earlier summoned Vijay for questioning and recently issued a fresh notice directing him to appear in person on Sunday (March 15).
Complying with the summons, Vijay is scheduled to fly to New Delhi on Saturday afternoon via a private charter and stay overnight at a star hotel. He is expected to appear at the CBI office on Sunday morning to record his statement.
It is in this context that reports have surfaced suggesting parallel political negotiations, with sources indicating that Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has played a role in facilitating the talks.
Emergency consultation with district secretaries
Fueling alliance rumours further, TVK General Secretary N Anand convened an emergency online consultative meeting with district secretaries through the party’s WhatsApp network.
With the election announcement imminent, district leaders were asked a crucial question: Should TVK contest independently or enter into an alliance?
While most respondents said they would abide by the decision of party leader Vijay, a few expressed the view that an alliance would be strategically stronger to counter the DMK in the electoral arena.
Significantly, opinions were sought on alliance formation without naming any specific political party.
Candidates finalised, but flexibility sought
TVK had earlier distributed and collected applications from prospective candidates both online and offline. On March 9, Vijay personally interviewed around 60 aspirants and obtained their signatures, confirming them as designated candidates for specific constituencies.
However, during the district secretaries’ meeting, leaders were asked whether they would be willing to relinquish allotted constituencies to alliance partners if required - and whether they could work in coordination within a coalition framework.
Alliance with an ideological adversary?
At the launch of TVK, Vijay had drawn a clear distinction between political and ideological rivals - declaring the DMK as a political opponent and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an ideological adversary. He has reiterated this stance at multiple public gatherings since.
Against this backdrop, the possibility of TVK aligning with the BJP-led NDA has triggered intense debate. Reports further suggest that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is keen on bringing TVK into the NDA fold, which observers say is possible reason behind the delay in seat-sharing talks within the alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Political climate heats up
With the election schedule still awaited despite expectations of an early-March announcement, the delay - combined with Vijay’s Delhi visit, the CBI summons, and reported backchannel discussions - has added layers of intrigue to Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.
Whether TVK charts an independent course or makes a surprising alliance move remains to be seen, but Vijay’s next political step is now one of the most closely watched developments in the state.
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