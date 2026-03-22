ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Elections: DMK Offers Five seats To CPI(M)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has offered five seats to its ally, Communist Party of India (Marxist), for the forthcoming Assembly polls, the Left party's state secretary P Shanmugam said on Sunday.

Seat-sharing talks between the DMK and CPI (M), which have been going on for the last 20 days, saw a new development with DMK President MK Stalin personally joining the negotiations. "This is the first time Chief Minister (Stalin) took part and requested us to accept the five seats offered by them.," Shanmugam told reporters.

He noted that in 2021 Assembly elections, the Left parties, CPI and CPI(M), contested from six seats each. "The CPI(M) has been asking for double digit allocation. With more parties joining the front, the DMK said providing more seats is difficult." The Chief Minister cited constraints with the expansion of the Secular Progressive Alliance.

Following the DMK's stand, the CPI(M)'s state committee met twice and decided not to insist on more than 6 seats.