Tamil Nadu Results: DMK Minister Periyakaruppan Loses By One Vote In Tiruppattur
TVK candidate Seenivasa Sethupathy registered a razor-thin victory in Tiruppattur Assembly constituency, edging out incumbent DMK Minister Periyakaruppan by a margin of just one vote.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Chennai: At the end of the counting in the penultimate round, DMK minister KR Periyakaruppan was ahead of TVK candidate in Tiruppattur assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district by 30 votes. But fate had other plans. Tables turned in the final round, and Periyakaruppan lost the Tiruppattur seat in Sivaganga district by just one vote.
His rival, Seenivasa Sethupathy of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured 83,365 votes, while Periyakaruppan finished with 83,364, showing how one ballot made a difference.
On the other hand, BJP candidate KC Thirumaran came a distant third with 29,054 votes, trailing the winner by more than 54,000 votes.
In the Tiruppattur constituency, the vote-counting process for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) witnessed a neck-and-neck battle between Periyakaruppan and Sethupathi, with an extremely narrow margin separating the two. While the TVK candidate held a lead of 200 votes based on the EVM count, Minister Periyakaruppan subsequently took the lead by 200 votes during the counting of postal ballots. The final tally revealed that TVK candidate Sethupathi defeated Minister Periyakaruppan by a mere single vote.
Refusing to accept the results, DMK workers engaged in heated arguments with officials and police personnel, demanding a recount. However, the officials declined the request and pacified the agitated crowd, before proceeding with the verification of invalid votes.
In the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the TVK party, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member Assembly, winning 108 seats. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) faction secured 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led alliance won 47. Congress managed just five seats, and the Pattali Makkal Katchi won in four seats.
Making a historic debut, TVK chief Vijay secured a landslide victory in the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East) constituencies, winning by a massive margin of 53715 votes and 27416 votes, respectively. With counting completed in all constituencies, the TVK being the single largest party is set to play a decisive role in forming the next government.
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