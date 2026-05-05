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Tamil Nadu Results: DMK Minister Periyakaruppan Loses By One Vote In Tiruppattur

KR Periyakaruppan with journalists ( ANI File Photo )

Chennai: At the end of the counting in the penultimate round, DMK minister KR Periyakaruppan was ahead of TVK candidate in Tiruppattur assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district by 30 votes. But fate had other plans. Tables turned in the final round, and Periyakaruppan lost the Tiruppattur seat in Sivaganga district by just one vote. His rival, Seenivasa Sethupathy of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured 83,365 votes, while Periyakaruppan finished with 83,364, showing how one ballot made a difference. TVK candidate Seenivasa Sethupathy defeats DMK minister KR Periyakaruppan by one vote (ECI) On the other hand, BJP candidate KC Thirumaran came a distant third with 29,054 votes, trailing the winner by more than 54,000 votes.