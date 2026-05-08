ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: DMK Keeps Alliance Options Open As Stalin 'Authorised' To Take 'Urgent Political Decisions'

Chennai: In the midst of intense political uncertainty following a "fractured" verdict in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, the Dravida Munntra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday evening authorised party president and outgoing chief minister MK Stalin to take "urgent and immediate decisions" on political and administrative matters, including potential alliance realignments.

The decision was taken at a meeting of newly elected DMK legislators held at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam here. All 59 MLAs elected on DMK ticket attended the meeting chaired by Stalin.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said no final decision has yet been taken regarding a possible alliance with long-standing archrivals - the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK), but he made it clear that the party would stand behind whatever course Stalin ultimately chose. "Stalin has not yet decidend on an alliance with the AIADMK. But if he takes such a decision, the part will accept it," Elangovan said, underlining the growing fluidity in Tamil Nadu after the dramatic election outcome.

The meeting assumes significance at a time when actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), despite emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats, remains short of the majority in the 234-member Assembly. TVK's tally is expected to reduce to 107 after Vijay vacates one of the two - Perambur and Trichy East - constituencies he won.

The Congress, which secured five seats, cut ties with the DMK-led alliance, to extend support to Vijay. However, the TVK-led bloc still remains short of the numbers required to form a stable government, triggering intense negotiations with smaller parties, including the Left (CPI and CPI(M), and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Against this backdrop, the DMK’s decision to leave alliance options open has fuelled speculation over possible post-poll realignments aimed at preventing political instability in the state.