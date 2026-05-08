ETV Bharat / bharat

DMK, AIADMK Alliance Buzz Grows In Tamil Nadu As Stalin And EPS Strike Similar Political Tone Amid TVK Deadlock

Chennai: Speculation over a possible post-election understanding between DMK and the AIADMK intensified after both Dravida Munnetra Kazhakam president MK Stalin and arch-rivals All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhakam general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) made strikingly similar remarks to their respective legislators amid the continuing political uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu.

The dramatic developments come in the wake of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, which shattered the state's traditional Dravidian political order, with actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party by winning 108 seats, despite just two years of its formation.

However, the TVK remains short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly, forcing Vijay to initiate hectic negotiations with other parties to secure support and stake claim to form the government. While the Congress, which won five seats, has already extended support to the TVK, discussions are still underway with the CPI(M), CPI and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), whose combined support could become crucial in determining the next government.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding TVK's efforts, political circles in Chennai were abuzz with reports that the DMK and AIADMK - bitter rivals for over five decades - could be exploring the possibility of joining hands to prevent Vijay from assuming office.

The speculation gathered momentum after separate meetings of DMK and AIADMK legislators appeared to produce messaging with a remarkably similar undertone.

At a meeting of DMK MLAs held at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, the party passed a key resolution authorising Stalin to “analyse the prevailing political and administrative situation and take urgent and immediate decisions as deemed necessary.” The resolution was widely interpreted as giving Stalin a free hand to negotiate any possible post-poll arrangement.

Following the meeting, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan told reporters that Stalin had not yet taken a decision regarding an alliance with the AIADMK, but added that if such a decision was taken, the party would abide by it. "Several resolutions were passed during today's meeting, including one thanking the people for supporting the DMK and another authorising Stalin to take necessary steps to ensure a stable government," Elangovan said.

On the AIADMK side, Edappadi Palaniswami convened a meeting of party MLAs at a luxury resort in Puducherry, where legislators have been housed since the election results.