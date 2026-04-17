ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive: 500 NRIs From UAE Back Home In Tamil Nadu To Vote For Vijay; 1000 More Expected By April 23

Chennai: Hundreds of overseas Tamil voters have begun arriving in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly Election 2026, with volunteers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) claiming that at least 500 people have already flown in from Dubai to cast their votes on April 23, the day the state is scheduled to go to polls.

According to party volunteers, the number is expected to rise sharply in the coming days, with more than 1,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) likely to return from West Asian, particularly from GCC (Gulf Coordination Council) countries. The development comes amid heightened political excitement, as TVK is contesting the Assembly elections for the first time.

Several of the returning voters were present at the party's manifesto launch event held at a private hotel in Nungambakkam.

Speaking to the ETV Bharat on Thursday, Poornima, a volunteer associated with Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, a fan club of actor Vijay formed in 2009, in Dubai, said, "Around 500 of us have already come in the first phase to vote for Vijay. We have been actively campaigning in constituencies like Perambur, Villivakkam and T Nagar. Many others could not travel due to the prevailing situation in the West Asia, but more are expected to arrive soon."

Echoing similar sentiments, another volunteer, Karthikeyan, said that support is pouring in not just from Dubai but across the Gulf region. "People are coming from Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Sharjah and Bahrain. Since this is Vijay’s first election, there is a strong emotional connect and enthusiasm among voters to be part of this political moment," he said.