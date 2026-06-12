ETV Bharat / bharat

DVAC Seeks To Withdraw Closure Report In Former AIADMK Minister Vaithilingam Bribery Case

Chennai: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has filed a petition in the Chennai Principal Sessions Court seeking permission to withdraw the report that recommended closing the bribery case against former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister R Vaithilingam on Friday.

In 2022, Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO, lodged a complaint with the DVAC alleging that Vaithilingam, who served as housing minister during the AIADMK government from 2011 to 2016, accepted a bribe of Rs 28 crore to grant planning permission for an apartment complex built by a private construction company in Perungalathur in Chennai.

After a delay of two years, the DVAC registered a case based on the complaint in September 2024. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also registered a separate case in connection with the matter.

While the case was pending before the Chennai Sessions Court, Vaithilingam joined the DMK in January, 2026. Following his entry into the party, the DVAC filed a report seeking to close the case, stating that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations against him.