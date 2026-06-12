DVAC Seeks To Withdraw Closure Report In Former AIADMK Minister Vaithilingam Bribery Case
DVAC and ED are investigating a Rs 28-crore bribery case against former housing minister Vaithilingam.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Chennai: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has filed a petition in the Chennai Principal Sessions Court seeking permission to withdraw the report that recommended closing the bribery case against former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister R Vaithilingam on Friday.
In 2022, Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO, lodged a complaint with the DVAC alleging that Vaithilingam, who served as housing minister during the AIADMK government from 2011 to 2016, accepted a bribe of Rs 28 crore to grant planning permission for an apartment complex built by a private construction company in Perungalathur in Chennai.
After a delay of two years, the DVAC registered a case based on the complaint in September 2024. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also registered a separate case in connection with the matter.
While the case was pending before the Chennai Sessions Court, Vaithilingam joined the DMK in January, 2026. Following his entry into the party, the DVAC filed a report seeking to close the case, stating that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations against him.
Arappor Iyakkam and the ED filed separate petitions opposing the closure report. The DVAC has now filed a fresh petition stating that it intends to re-investigate the case against the former minister and has sought permission to withdraw the closure report.
The matter came up for hearing before Judge S Karthikeyan of the Chennai Principal Sessions Court. During the hearing, the ED informed the court that it had filed a petition opposing the closure of the case. In response, Vaithilingam's counsel argued that the ED had no direct connection to the case and therefore had no grounds to oppose the closure report.
Arappor Iyakkam informed the court that it had filed a petition seeking a copy of the DVAC report recommending closure of the case.
After hearing the submissions, the judge said the court would first examine whether the petition filed by the ED against the closure report is maintainable. The hearing on all related petitions was adjourned to June 29.
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