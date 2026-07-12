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Tamil Nadu Doctor Lodges Complaint Against DMK's A Raja Over 'Derogatory' Remarks Against CM Vijay

Perambalur: A doctor at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur has lodged a complaint against DMK Deputy General Secretary and MP A. Raja for making defamatory remarks about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

It is understood that Raja Manikandan, a doctor working at the Ammapalayam Government Hospital in Perambalur has filed the complaint at the Perambalur District Superintendent of Police's office against the DMK leader and Nilgiris MP.

The complaint states, "On June 25, DMK Deputy General Secretary and Member of Parliament for the Nilgiris constituency A. Raja attended and addressed the wedding ceremony of former Minister Mathivanan at his home in Kalaignar Kottam, Tiruvarur, in the presence of former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, former ministers K.N. Nehru, Ponmudi and T.R.Balu. His video has been released in the media and on social media."

Perambalur doctor Raja Manikandan lodges complaint against DMK MP A Raja over 'derogatory' remarks against CM Vijay (Screengrab)

In his speech at the wedding ceremony last month, Raja said that the post once held by former Chief Ministers C Rajagopalachari (Rajaji) and CN Annadurai (Anna) was now occupied by "low-grade" leaders interpreted by TVK cadres as an insult to CM Joseph Vijay.