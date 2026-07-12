Tamil Nadu Doctor Lodges Complaint Against DMK's A Raja Over 'Derogatory' Remarks Against CM Vijay
Raja Manikandan, a doctor working at the Ammapalayam Government Hospital in Perambalur termed Raja's remarks "contrary to political civility".
Published : July 12, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Perambalur: A doctor at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur has lodged a complaint against DMK Deputy General Secretary and MP A. Raja for making defamatory remarks about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
It is understood that Raja Manikandan, a doctor working at the Ammapalayam Government Hospital in Perambalur has filed the complaint at the Perambalur District Superintendent of Police's office against the DMK leader and Nilgiris MP.
The complaint states, "On June 25, DMK Deputy General Secretary and Member of Parliament for the Nilgiris constituency A. Raja attended and addressed the wedding ceremony of former Minister Mathivanan at his home in Kalaignar Kottam, Tiruvarur, in the presence of former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, former ministers K.N. Nehru, Ponmudi and T.R.Balu. His video has been released in the media and on social media."
In his speech at the wedding ceremony last month, Raja said that the post once held by former Chief Ministers C Rajagopalachari (Rajaji) and CN Annadurai (Anna) was now occupied by "low-grade" leaders interpreted by TVK cadres as an insult to CM Joseph Vijay.
Manikandan said that the DMK MP, in his speech, has spoken in a manner that belittles the dignity and respect of the office of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
“Such speech is contrary to political civility, is likely to cause unnecessary conflict of opinion among the public, and is likely to disrupt social peace,” he said in his complaint.
The complainant called it “irresponsible for a Member of Parliament to make such comments in public”.
“The law does not allow speech in the name of freedom of expression that tarnishes the dignity of a person and the respect of the high office conferred upon him by the Constitution”.
Speaking to the media outside the SP office, Manikandan sought a thorough probe into the speech made by Raja. He said that A Raja's speech had “truly hurt millions of fans like me”.
“I have filed a complaint with the District Superintendent of Police. He has also said that he will look into the petition and take action. I am confident that he will take action. If no action is taken, I will go to court”.
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