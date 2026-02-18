ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Directorate Of Drugs Control Warns Against Sale, Consumption Of Oral Nicotine Pouches

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Drugs Control on Wednesday warned people against sale and consumption of oral nicotine pouches "as they are not approved in the country and their safety, efficacy and quality were not established".

The Directorate, in a statement said, it had received complaints on illegal sale of oral nicotine pouches including Swag Slim White Minto Nicotine Pouch, WG White Gold Strong Massive Mint Nicotine Pouch, Daze Tropical Mist Nicotine Pouches, Icey Mint Nicotine Pouch and Whyte Mango Strong– All White Snus and such similar pouches through online portals like Amazon and other online portals like Buydaze, World of Nicotine, Dholakia Tobacco.

It said a show cause notice calling for explanation were issued to dealers including M/S RR Impex, New Delhi – 110003; M/S Daze India, Uttar Pradesh – 201301 (their online portal Buydaze); M/S Arthian Organic (OPC) Private Limited, New Delhi – 110009 (their online portal World of Nicotine) and M/S Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd, (DTPL), Gujarat-364240 (their online portal Dholakia Tobacco) for having sold the drug without holding requisite licences in contravention of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.

"Also, a show cause notice, calling for explanation has been issued to the online portal M/S Amazon Seller Services Private Limited, Bengaluru – 560055 for having exhibited, offered for sale, and sold the drug without holding requisite licences and also for having exhibited, offered for sale and sold an unapproved drug, which has been manufactured/imported in contravention of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules made thereunder," the statement said.