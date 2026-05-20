ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(M) Warns Vijay's TVK Against Accepting AIADMK Support, Says TN People Voted For Alternative Politics

Thiruthuraipoondi (Thiruvarur): CPI(M) Tamil Nadu state secretary P Shanmugam has warned that his party may be forced to reconsider its outside support to the ruling Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) government if it accepts support from the AIADMK or includes the party in the Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruthuraipoondi in Thiruvarur district on Tuesday, Shanmugam said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had extended support to the Vijay-led TVK government to ensure political stability in the state and, at the same time, prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party from coming to power 'through the backdoor' via Governor's rule.

"We supported this government because we think the state should not be pushed into another election. Also, the TVK, having emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, had the democratic right to form the government," he said.

Shanmugam asserted that bringing the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam into the government would go against the people's mandate and contradict the promise of providing an alternative administration in Tamil Nadu.

"People voted for TVK as an alternative to both the AIADMK and the DMK. Accepting support from such parties or including them in the Cabinet would be against the spirit of the public verdict," he said.