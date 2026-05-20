CPI(M) Warns Vijay's TVK Against Accepting AIADMK Support, Says TN People Voted For Alternative Politics
Shanmugam said his party had extended support to TVK government to ensure political stability in the state and prevent BJP from coming to power.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST
Thiruthuraipoondi (Thiruvarur): CPI(M) Tamil Nadu state secretary P Shanmugam has warned that his party may be forced to reconsider its outside support to the ruling Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) government if it accepts support from the AIADMK or includes the party in the Cabinet.
Speaking to reporters in Thiruthuraipoondi in Thiruvarur district on Tuesday, Shanmugam said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had extended support to the Vijay-led TVK government to ensure political stability in the state and, at the same time, prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party from coming to power 'through the backdoor' via Governor's rule.
"We supported this government because we think the state should not be pushed into another election. Also, the TVK, having emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, had the democratic right to form the government," he said.
Shanmugam asserted that bringing the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam into the government would go against the people's mandate and contradict the promise of providing an alternative administration in Tamil Nadu.
"People voted for TVK as an alternative to both the AIADMK and the DMK. Accepting support from such parties or including them in the Cabinet would be against the spirit of the public verdict," he said.
He added that the CPI(M) hoped the ruling party would not move in that direction, but cautioned that the Left parties would be compelled to review its support if such a decision was taken.
Commenting on the internal developments within the AIADMK, Shanmugam said factional conflicts in the party were "nothing new" and described them as internal matters unrelated to public welfare.
The CPI(M) and Communist Party of India (CPI), which contested as part of the DMK-led alliance in the recent Assembly elections, won two seats each in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
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