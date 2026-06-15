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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay And Wife Sangeetha's Divorce Hearing Deferred To August 7

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Singappen' (Lioness) Special Task Force to enhance women's safety at the Rajarathinam Stadium, in Chennai on Jun 09, 2026. ( @CMOTamilnadu X/ANI Photo )

Sangeetha filed a divorce petition against Vijay at the Chengalpattu District Court on December 23, 2025, which was subsequently transferred to the Family Court, where the proceedings are ongoing.

The Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court was scheduled to hear the divorce petition of Vijay and his wife today amid widespread public interest and reports of a possible reconciliation. However, neither appeared, leading the court to postpone the hearing until August 7.

Chengalpattu: A family court in Tamil Nadu on Monday once again adjourned the divorce proceedings of Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay and his wife Sangeetha, as neither appeared before the judge.

During the April 20 hearing, both parties requested permission to appear via video conference, citing their public figure status and concerns about security and procedural complexities. However, the judge asked their counsels when Vijay and Sangeetha might be able to appear in court, and their counsels indicated that June was likely. Consequently, the judge adjourned the next hearing to June 15.

Accordingly, the case came up for hearing again today before Judge Sujatha at the family court. During the proceedings, the judge questioned Sangeetha’s counsel as to why the ‘vakalat nama’ (formal authorisation for legal representation) regarding the case had not yet been filed.

The court also dismissed the petition seeking permission to appear via video conference because it failed to include the valid email addresses of both individuals. It also ordered that the email addresses of the petitioner, Sangeetha, and the respondent, Chief Minister Vijay, be submitted to the court first.

The judge adjourned the next hearing to August 7, raising anticipation about whether Vijay and Sangeetha will appear in person or submit explanations via in-camera proceedings.

However, legal counsel suggests that, as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay may be granted an exemption from personal appearance due to his security and administrative duties.