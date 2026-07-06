ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Urges PM Modi To Withdraw Proposed NFSA Amendment, Warns Of Impact On 70 Lakh Poor

CM Vijay highlighted that Tamil Nadu has consistently maintained one of the country's strongest Public Distribution Systems ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Centre to reconsider the proposed amendment to the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, stating that it would adversely affect the food security of nearly 70 lakh poor and vulnerable people in the state.

In his letter, Vijay expressed serious concern over the draft National Food Security (Amendment) Bill, 2026, published by the Department of Food and Public Distribution on June 24.

The proposed amendment seeks to replace the existing entitlement of 35 kilogrammes of foodgrains per Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) household per month, irrespective of family size, with 7kg /person/month, subject to a maximum of 35kg/household.

While the Centre has said the amendment aims to remove inequities and align foodgrain allocation with nutritional requirements, Vijay argued that it would significantly reduce foodgrain allocation to the poorest households in Tamil Nadu, where the average family size is only 3.54 members.

According to the Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu has 18,64,600 AAY ration cards covering 69,26,983 beneficiaries belonging to the most vulnerable sections of society, including widows, persons with disabilities (PwDs), senior citizens without regular income, tribal families, landless agricultural labourers, daily wage earners and people suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

Vijay said the National Food Security Act was enacted to provide unconditional household-based food security to the poorest families and warned that converting it into a per-capita entitlement with a household ceiling would effectively penalise states with smaller family sizes, particularly southern states that have successfully implemented family planning programmes.