Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Urges PM Modi To Withdraw Proposed NFSA Amendment, Warns Of Impact On 70 Lakh Poor
Vijay expressed serious concern over the draft National Food Security (Amendment) Bill, 2026, published by the Department of Food and Public Distribution on June 24.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Centre to reconsider the proposed amendment to the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, stating that it would adversely affect the food security of nearly 70 lakh poor and vulnerable people in the state.
In his letter, Vijay expressed serious concern over the draft National Food Security (Amendment) Bill, 2026, published by the Department of Food and Public Distribution on June 24.
The proposed amendment seeks to replace the existing entitlement of 35 kilogrammes of foodgrains per Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) household per month, irrespective of family size, with 7kg /person/month, subject to a maximum of 35kg/household.
While the Centre has said the amendment aims to remove inequities and align foodgrain allocation with nutritional requirements, Vijay argued that it would significantly reduce foodgrain allocation to the poorest households in Tamil Nadu, where the average family size is only 3.54 members.
According to the Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu has 18,64,600 AAY ration cards covering 69,26,983 beneficiaries belonging to the most vulnerable sections of society, including widows, persons with disabilities (PwDs), senior citizens without regular income, tribal families, landless agricultural labourers, daily wage earners and people suffering from life-threatening illnesses.
Vijay said the National Food Security Act was enacted to provide unconditional household-based food security to the poorest families and warned that converting it into a per-capita entitlement with a household ceiling would effectively penalise states with smaller family sizes, particularly southern states that have successfully implemented family planning programmes.
He pointed out that Tamil Nadu currently receives 65,261 metric tonnes of foodgrains, including rice, wheat and ragi, every month for AAY beneficiaries free of cost from the Centre. Under the proposed amendment, this allocation would fall to approximately 42,040 metric tonnes, substantially reducing the foodgrain available to poor households.
The Chief Minister highlighted that Tamil Nadu has consistently maintained one of the country's strongest Public Distribution Systems (PDS) and has extended benefits beyond the Centre's norms to ensure food and nutritional security.
He also stressed that rice is the staple food of Tamil Nadu, consumed in meals as well as dishes such as idli, dosa and pongal. Any reduction in subsidised rice, he said, would force poor families to buy food from the open market, increasing their financial burden and exposing them to hunger and malnutrition.
Vijay further noted that 15.75 lakh AAY households, covering around 58.51 lakh people, have fewer than five members and would be disproportionately affected by the proposed changes.
Appealing to the Prime Minister, Vijay urged the Centre to retain the existing provision of 35kg of foodgrains per month for every Antyodaya Anna Yojana household, irrespective of the number of family members, as has been the practice since the NFSA came into force.
"I trust that the concerns of the State, representing the interests of nearly 70 lakh of its poorest citizens, will receive your kind attention and lead to favourable action," the Chief Minister said in his letter.
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