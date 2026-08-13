ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Urges PM Modi To Bring In Constitutional Amendments To Freeze Lok Sabha Seats

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to effect several constitutional amendments to ensure that the strength of Lok Sabha members is made permanent at 543.

He drew PM Modi's attention to the resolution passed on August 12, 2026 by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies as well as the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women.

The chief minister said the resolution urges that the "total number of members of the House of the People (Lok Sabha) should be made permanent at 543".

The number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to the states should be made permanent at the present level, which means the current distribution of seats among the states must be maintained, CM Vijay said, quoting the resolution.