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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Slams Stalin Over 'Body-Shaming' Remarks Against TVK's Dharapuram Bypoll Candidate Sathyabhama

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, Joseph Vijay on Saturday condemned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin over his alleged body-shaming remarks aimed at the TVK's woman candidate for the Dharapuram bypoll Sathyabhama. The TVK has also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over Stalin's remarks.

In an elaborate post on X, Vijay said, “Under the guise of a campaign public meeting for the Dharapuram constituency by-election, Mr. M.K. Stalin, the leader of the evil force that is the DMK, has conducted a defamatory and utterly uncivilized gathering”.

“Regarding our Dharapuram constituency candidate, Sister Mrs. Sathiyabama, he has resorted to caricature mockery and spoken in the most indecent manner, deriving perverse pleasure from it. He has proudly proclaimed and gleefully admitted that it is none other than he, Mr. Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin himself, who has cultivated and created the river of obscenity, the river of savagery, and the river of crookedness on behalf of the DMK. He has given a confessional statement to that effect...,” wrote Vijay in the post.

On Friday, Stalin while addressing a DMK election rally attacked Sathyabama for switching from the AIADMK to the TVK, saying “how did she manage to do a somersault with her body?” drawing a sharp response from the ruling TVK.

Vijay said that the DMK members were “opposed to democracy”. “The people of Tamil Nadu have, for all time, deeply felt and recognized that obscenity, savagery, and crookedness are ingrained in the DMK's very roots and in its brain. These evil forces, who are experts at speaking obscenely about women—and that too, with women seated right beside them, without even noticing their disgust—will receive a fitting retort from the people of Tamil Nadu and the people of the Dharapuram constituency,” he wrote in the post.

“As the son, brother, and younger sibling of Tamil Nadu's women, I convey my strongest condemnation to this evil force, the DMK, which continues to speak obscenely about women”.

TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna Lodges EC Complaint Against Stalin