Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Slams Stalin Over 'Body-Shaming' Remarks Against TVK's Dharapuram Bypoll Candidate Sathyabhama
DMK President Stalin remarks against TVK's Dharapuram bypoll candidate Sathyabhama have triggered a controversy with the ruling party lodging a complaint with the Election Commission.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, Joseph Vijay on Saturday condemned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin over his alleged body-shaming remarks aimed at the TVK's woman candidate for the Dharapuram bypoll Sathyabhama. The TVK has also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over Stalin's remarks.
In an elaborate post on X, Vijay said, “Under the guise of a campaign public meeting for the Dharapuram constituency by-election, Mr. M.K. Stalin, the leader of the evil force that is the DMK, has conducted a defamatory and utterly uncivilized gathering”.
தாராபுரம் தொகுதி இடைத்தேர்தல் பரப்புரைப் பொதுக்கூட்டம் என்ற பெயரில், தீய சக்தியான தி.மு.க. சார்பில் ஓர் அவதூறு மற்றும் அநாகரிகக் கூட்டத்தை நடத்தியுள்ளார், அதன் தலைவர் திரு. மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் அவர்கள்.— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) October 3, 2026
நமது தாராபுரம் தொகுதி வேட்பாளரான சகோதரி திருமதி சத்தியபாமா அவர்கள் குறித்து, உருவ…
“Regarding our Dharapuram constituency candidate, Sister Mrs. Sathiyabama, he has resorted to caricature mockery and spoken in the most indecent manner, deriving perverse pleasure from it. He has proudly proclaimed and gleefully admitted that it is none other than he, Mr. Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin himself, who has cultivated and created the river of obscenity, the river of savagery, and the river of crookedness on behalf of the DMK. He has given a confessional statement to that effect...,” wrote Vijay in the post.
On Friday, Stalin while addressing a DMK election rally attacked Sathyabama for switching from the AIADMK to the TVK, saying “how did she manage to do a somersault with her body?” drawing a sharp response from the ruling TVK.
Vijay said that the DMK members were “opposed to democracy”. “The people of Tamil Nadu have, for all time, deeply felt and recognized that obscenity, savagery, and crookedness are ingrained in the DMK's very roots and in its brain. These evil forces, who are experts at speaking obscenely about women—and that too, with women seated right beside them, without even noticing their disgust—will receive a fitting retort from the people of Tamil Nadu and the people of the Dharapuram constituency,” he wrote in the post.
“As the son, brother, and younger sibling of Tamil Nadu's women, I convey my strongest condemnation to this evil force, the DMK, which continues to speak obscenely about women”.
TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna Lodges EC Complaint Against Stalin
Minister Aathav Arjuna on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, urging action against Stalin for allegedly mocking the physical appearance of Sathyabhama.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Minister Aadhav Arjuna says, ''Our leader, CM Vijay, condemn yesterday M. K. Stalin campaign. Last, you can see after the election, 2026, Udhayanidhi, campaigns always attacked women-based words, vulgar words actually. So right now, the father, DMK Stalin… pic.twitter.com/mUlD6NAhrh— IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2026
After lodging the complaint, Arjuna while speaking to the media said, "I met the election officer and lodged a complaint against DMK leader M.K. Stalin for making remarks that amounted to body-shaming our candidate, Sathyabhama”.
“We respect M.K. Stalin; however, in recent election campaigns, the DMK has been making derogatory remarks targeting women. There is nothing wrong with criticizing the government's performance, schemes, and policies from a political standpoint. However, making personal, derogatory comments about women is unacceptable”.
Sathyabhama Reacts
On TVK complaint to ECI against former Stalin, TVK candidate for Dharapuram by-election, V Sathyabama said, “Using such words is highly inappropriate and undignified”.
“Such language does not befit the leader of a political party. Personally, I find it very distressing. The actions and remarks made by some of their cadres, including the objectionable and dangerous words they use on social media, have caused considerable distress. Now, these kinds of statements have added to that concern,” she added.
Dharapuram, Tamil Nadu | On TVK complaint to ECI against former CM M K Stalin over alleged Model Code of Conduct violation, TVK candidate for Dharapuram by-election, V Sathyabama says, “…Using such words is highly inappropriate and undignified. Such language does not befit the… pic.twitter.com/dCcRIjnWRU— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2026
Sathyabama further said that if a political party claims to stand for the safety of women, “then women in Tamil Nadu must be protected in every possible way”.
“This is something that must be strongly condemned. Our minister has also supported the complaint filed in connection with this issue, and everyone has been strongly condemning these remarks. They will have to provide an explanation for this,” she added.
By-elections to Dharapuram and Madurantakam assembly seats are scheduled for October 6 while counting of votes will be held on October 9. The bypolls were necessitated after AIADMK MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel (representing Madurantakam) and Sathyabama representing Dharapuram resigned and switched to the ruling TVK.
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