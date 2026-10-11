ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pushes For Phase-3 Of Chennai Metro As PM Modi Pledges Teamwork

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during the launch and inauguration of various development projects at IIT Madras ( PTI )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite approval for Phase-3 of the Chennai Metro Rail, extending connectivity to areas like Airport-Kilambakkam and Poonamallee-Sunguvarchatram.

Vijay also stressed the need to reconsider metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai, besides an interstate metro connectivity from Hosur to Bommasandra in Karnataka.

Prime Minister Modi, who attended a government event at the IIT Madras today, dedicated completed projects worth Rs 13,000 crore to the nation and laid the foundation stones for new projects. He also inaugurated five ‘Amrit’ railway stations Palani, Namakkal, Paramakudi, Ambasamudram and Vellore Cantonment which have been revamped with modern amenities for public use.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Chief Minister Vijay thanked PM Modi for inaugurating Phase 2 of the metro rail project, covering the stretch from Poonamallee to Vadapalani, and laying the foundation stone for other state infrastructure projects.

“Tamil Nadu consistently contributes to India's progress across sectors such as industry, science, education, art, literature, and social justice. Our approach is that when the Union and State governments work together, the benefits must directly reflect in the lives of the people,” he said.

“The state is creating new opportunities and formulating schemes across various sectors, including agriculture, industry, and information technology, to achieve the goal of becoming a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036. To take this growth to the next level, we are placing great emphasis on innovation, industrial investment, and infrastructure,” he said.

Vijay acknowledged the announcement of high-speed rail corridors in the 2026 Union Budget and requested new corridors from Chennai to Kanyakumari and Chennai to Coimbatore. He also outlined several priority road projects, including the six-laning of key national highway sections.