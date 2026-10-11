Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pushes For Phase-3 Of Chennai Metro As PM Modi Pledges Teamwork
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay urged Prime Minister Modi to expedite Phase 3 metro approvals, while Modi pledged collaborative teamwork to drive the state's infrastructure growth.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite approval for Phase-3 of the Chennai Metro Rail, extending connectivity to areas like Airport-Kilambakkam and Poonamallee-Sunguvarchatram.
Vijay also stressed the need to reconsider metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai, besides an interstate metro connectivity from Hosur to Bommasandra in Karnataka.
Prime Minister Modi, who attended a government event at the IIT Madras today, dedicated completed projects worth Rs 13,000 crore to the nation and laid the foundation stones for new projects. He also inaugurated five ‘Amrit’ railway stations Palani, Namakkal, Paramakudi, Ambasamudram and Vellore Cantonment which have been revamped with modern amenities for public use.
Prime Minister @narendramodi lays the foundation stone, inaugurates and dedicates development projects worth over ₹13,000 crore in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is also present. @PMOIndia https://t.co/SNnx7SMxms— PIB India (@PIB_India) October 11, 2026
Speaking at the inauguration event, Chief Minister Vijay thanked PM Modi for inaugurating Phase 2 of the metro rail project, covering the stretch from Poonamallee to Vadapalani, and laying the foundation stone for other state infrastructure projects.
“Tamil Nadu consistently contributes to India's progress across sectors such as industry, science, education, art, literature, and social justice. Our approach is that when the Union and State governments work together, the benefits must directly reflect in the lives of the people,” he said.
“The state is creating new opportunities and formulating schemes across various sectors, including agriculture, industry, and information technology, to achieve the goal of becoming a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036. To take this growth to the next level, we are placing great emphasis on innovation, industrial investment, and infrastructure,” he said.
Vijay acknowledged the announcement of high-speed rail corridors in the 2026 Union Budget and requested new corridors from Chennai to Kanyakumari and Chennai to Coimbatore. He also outlined several priority road projects, including the six-laning of key national highway sections.
Regarding water resources, Vijay emphasised the importance of the Godavari-Cauvery river interlinking project as a national priority, stressing that interlinking rivers is essential to bring water equity among states.
Further, he called for steps to make Tamil the principal language of the Madras High Court for proceedings and requested the release of outstanding central funds amounting to Rs 5,110 crore under the SSA scheme without stipulating any conditions.
In his address, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed his commitment to serve the people of Tamil Nadu and ensure the state’s progress by working with Chief Minister Vijay.
Inauguration of the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Chennai Metro Phase-2 ensures: Faster, more convenient daily travel for commuters. Better connectivity between Chennai’s fast-growing western suburbs and the city centre. Unique 3.7-km double-decker corridor. Also travelled on the Metro and interacted with upcoming StartUps, whose energy was as usual exceptional. சென்னை மெட்ரோ ரயில் இரண்டாம் கட்டத்தில் துவங்கப்பட்ட பூந்தமல்லி -வடபழனி வழித்தடம், பயணிகளின் தினசரி பயணத்தை எளிதாக்கியுள்ளதோடு விரைவுப்படுத்தியும் உள்ளது. இந்த வழித்தடம் அதிவேக வளர்ச்சி பெற்று வரும் சென்னையின் மேற்கு புறநகர் பகுதியோடு நகரின் மத்திய பகுதியை இணைக்க உதவுகிறது. 3.7 கி.மீ தொலைவிலான ஈரடுக்கு பாதை இவ்வழித்தடத்தின் சிறப்பம்சமாகும். வளர்ந்துவரும் புத்தொழில் நிறுவன பிரதிநிதிகளாடு மெட்ரோ ரயில் பயணத்தில் உரையாடினேன். அவர்களின் உற்சாகம் எப்போதும் போல அளவிடற்கரியதாய் இருந்தது.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2026
“I have always taken the country's development as my mantra,” he said. “As chief minister, I understood the expectations of a state. After becoming PM, not only did I try to fulfil the aspirations but also made efforts so that the states meet their aspiration goals,” Modi said.
Recalling his days as Gujarat CM, he said he got the opportunity to interact with several CM’s of Tamil Nadu, including late leaders M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, when they headed the southern state.
“After becoming prime minister, I could work with former CMs O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami and MK Stalin,” Modi said. “Governments may change, but my resolve for Tamil Nadu’s development, serving its people, remains steadfast. With this determination to serve the people, together with CM Vijay, we are taking forward the development of the state,” he added.
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