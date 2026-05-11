Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets Stalin, Visit Described As A 'Courtesy Call'
Vijay's meeting with Stalin comes days after sharp political exchanges between the TVK and the DMK over governance and debt.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay on Monday met former Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin at his Alwarpet residence in Chennai, in a politically significant development ahead of the trust vote in the Assembly.
The meeting came just a day after Vijay sharply criticised the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over the state's alleged Rs 10 lakh crore debt burden, and took an indirect swipe at what he described as "multiple power centres" in the earlier regime.
Vijay had asserted that he alone would be the power centre in the TVK government. Stalin had later responded to Vijay's remarks on the debt issue.
Despite the recent political sparring, Monday's meeting unfolded in a warm and cordial atmosphere. Vijay was welcomed at the residence by Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Udhayanidhi greeted the Chief Minister with a handshake and hug, while Stalin also warmly embraced Vijay and escorted him inside.
Warm Meeting Despite Political Rivalry
The leaders exchanged silk shawls and bouquets during the meeting. Udhayanidhi also presented Vijay with a book titled Kalathin Niram Karuppu Sivappu, DMK 75, chronicling the party's political journey. Government sources described Vijay’s visit as a "courtesy call", but the meeting has drawn considerable political attention because it comes days before the crucial floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on May 13.
The TVK emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded Assembly elections, winning 108 seats in the 234-member House. However, the party fell short of the majority mark and later secured outside support from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
The Congress, which had earlier been part of the DMK-led alliance, extended support to Vijay’s government along with the Left parties and VCK. With the backing of these parties, the TVK crossed the majority mark required to form the government. At present, the TVK has 107 MLAs following Vijay’s resignation from the Tiruchirappalli East seat, while supporting parties together account for 13 MLAs.
Vijay Also Meets Vaiko
After meeting Stalin, Vijay later visited MDMK founder Vaiko at his residence. Vaiko’s son, Durai Vaiko, welcomed the Chief Minister during the visit. The meetings are being viewed as part of Vijay’s effort to maintain cordial ties across the political spectrum after taking charge as the Chief Minister.
Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10 in Chennai following the TVK's strong electoral debut. Soon after assuming office, he signed files on welfare measures, women's safety initiatives, and anti-drug enforcement plans.
He also held meetings with senior officials on governance priorities and later paid tribute at Periyar’s memorial. Vijay additionally met Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani and received his greetings. Meanwhile, the first session of the newly elected Assembly commenced on Monday, with political focus now shifting to the trust vote scheduled later this week.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore reacted to Vijay's meeting with Stalin, describing it as a "decent and mature political gesture". In a post on X, Tagore said the meeting reflected "respect beyond rivalry" and "dignity beyond power". He added that Tamil Nadu continues to demonstrate how democratic political culture should function through civility and dialogue rather than division.
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