ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets Stalin, Visit Described As A 'Courtesy Call'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay on Monday met former Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin at his Alwarpet residence in Chennai, in a politically significant development ahead of the trust vote in the Assembly.

The meeting came just a day after Vijay sharply criticised the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over the state's alleged Rs 10 lakh crore debt burden, and took an indirect swipe at what he described as "multiple power centres" in the earlier regime.

Vijay had asserted that he alone would be the power centre in the TVK government. Stalin had later responded to Vijay's remarks on the debt issue.

Despite the recent political sparring, Monday's meeting unfolded in a warm and cordial atmosphere. Vijay was welcomed at the residence by Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Udhayanidhi greeted the Chief Minister with a handshake and hug, while Stalin also warmly embraced Vijay and escorted him inside.

Warm Meeting Despite Political Rivalry

The leaders exchanged silk shawls and bouquets during the meeting. Udhayanidhi also presented Vijay with a book titled Kalathin Niram Karuppu Sivappu, DMK 75, chronicling the party's political journey. Government sources described Vijay’s visit as a "courtesy call", but the meeting has drawn considerable political attention because it comes days before the crucial floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on May 13.