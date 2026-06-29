ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Meet Karur Stampede Victims' Families In July

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay arrives at the State Legislative Assembly ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Session in Chennai district of Tamil Nadu ( IANS )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will visit Karur in the second week of July to meet and offer condolences to the families of the 41 people who lost their lives in the stampede during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally event last year, according to sources.

The stampede occurred on September 27, 2025, during a TVK election campaign programme in Karur, claiming 41 lives and triggering widespread shock across Tamil Nadu and the country. At the time, Vijay faced criticism from sections of the opposition for not personally visiting the bereaved families.

While an inquiry into the incident was underway, Vijay had invited the victims' families to Chennai to express his condolences. Following the Karur tragedy, restrictions were imposed on political rallies and public meetings in the state based on directives issued by the Madras High Court.

Vijay assumed office as the Chief Minister on May 10 after leading the TVK-led alliance to victory in the Assembly elections. His government has now completed 50 days in office.