Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Meet Karur Stampede Victims' Families In July
The stampede occurred on September 27, 2025, during a TVK rally in Karur, claiming 41 lives and triggering widespread shock across Tamil Nadu and India.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will visit Karur in the second week of July to meet and offer condolences to the families of the 41 people who lost their lives in the stampede during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally event last year, according to sources.
The stampede occurred on September 27, 2025, during a TVK election campaign programme in Karur, claiming 41 lives and triggering widespread shock across Tamil Nadu and the country. At the time, Vijay faced criticism from sections of the opposition for not personally visiting the bereaved families.
While an inquiry into the incident was underway, Vijay had invited the victims' families to Chennai to express his condolences. Following the Karur tragedy, restrictions were imposed on political rallies and public meetings in the state based on directives issued by the Madras High Court.
Vijay assumed office as the Chief Minister on May 10 after leading the TVK-led alliance to victory in the Assembly elections. His government has now completed 50 days in office.
Against this backdrop, sources said Vijay will make his first official visit to Karur since assuming office. During the visit, he will meet the families of the 41 victims and offer his condolences, they added.
According to sources, the Chief Minister is also expected to participate in various government programmes during the visit. According to sources, the Karur visit will mark the beginning of a statewide district tour, under which he plans to visit every district in Tamil Nadu.
Amid the evolving political atmosphere in the state, the visit to Karur is being viewed as politically significant.
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