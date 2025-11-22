ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Stalin Writes To PM Modi, Asks To Reconsider Metro Rail Plans For Coimbatore And Madurai

Chennai: Expressing disappointment and anguish over the rejection of the proposals for Metro Rail systems in Coimbatore and Madurai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sought the invervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to direct the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to reconsider its decision on the metro rail proposals.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, CM Stalin termed the rejection "surprising, and said the decision has triggered resentment in the two cities and asked for equal treatment compared to similar projects in other states, citing that both Coimbatore and Madurai meet the population and ridership criteria.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu, being the most urbanised State in the country with a high per-capita private vehicle ownership, needs high-capacity public transport alternatives in all its large growth engine cities. Towards this, we had prepared the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rails and forwarded the same to MoHUA for approval. Considering the high priority accorded to these two projects, we were continuously following up with the relevant Ministry. The rejection of this request has taken us by complete surprise. It has created deep resentment amongst the people of the two cities that their deserving needs have been rejected, as compared to similar projects sanctioned in other States," the Chief Minister said.

He also stated that the purported reasons quoted in the communication from MoHUA are not appropriate. Further, he urged the Central Government to "dispel the discrimination" against the two cities of Tamil Nadu. "The criterion of two million population, as in the Metro Rail Policy 2017, has been quoted as one of the main reasons for rejection. I wish to highlight that the population of Coimbatore LPA area had exceeded two million way back in 2011 itself and in the case of Madurai too, the expected population is likely to exceed it now. It is pertinent to point out at this juncture that if this two million criteria had been applied uniformly, many Metros in Tier-II cities like Agra, Indore and Patna may not have materialised. The selective application of this criterion to our proposal has created an impression of discrimination against our cities and Union Government needs to dispel it by treating our cities on par with the cities mentioned above," he mentioned in the letter.