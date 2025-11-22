CM Stalin Writes To PM Modi, Asks To Reconsider Metro Rail Plans For Coimbatore And Madurai
Chief Minister Stalin said the Centre's decision to reject Coimbatore and Madurai metro projects risks denying two growing cities the public transport they urgently need.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 9:20 AM IST
Chennai: Expressing disappointment and anguish over the rejection of the proposals for Metro Rail systems in Coimbatore and Madurai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sought the invervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to direct the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to reconsider its decision on the metro rail proposals.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, CM Stalin termed the rejection "surprising, and said the decision has triggered resentment in the two cities and asked for equal treatment compared to similar projects in other states, citing that both Coimbatore and Madurai meet the population and ridership criteria.
Stalin said Tamil Nadu, being the most urbanised State in the country with a high per-capita private vehicle ownership, needs high-capacity public transport alternatives in all its large growth engine cities. Towards this, we had prepared the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rails and forwarded the same to MoHUA for approval. Considering the high priority accorded to these two projects, we were continuously following up with the relevant Ministry. The rejection of this request has taken us by complete surprise. It has created deep resentment amongst the people of the two cities that their deserving needs have been rejected, as compared to similar projects sanctioned in other States," the Chief Minister said.
He also stated that the purported reasons quoted in the communication from MoHUA are not appropriate. Further, he urged the Central Government to "dispel the discrimination" against the two cities of Tamil Nadu. "The criterion of two million population, as in the Metro Rail Policy 2017, has been quoted as one of the main reasons for rejection. I wish to highlight that the population of Coimbatore LPA area had exceeded two million way back in 2011 itself and in the case of Madurai too, the expected population is likely to exceed it now. It is pertinent to point out at this juncture that if this two million criteria had been applied uniformly, many Metros in Tier-II cities like Agra, Indore and Patna may not have materialised. The selective application of this criterion to our proposal has created an impression of discrimination against our cities and Union Government needs to dispel it by treating our cities on par with the cities mentioned above," he mentioned in the letter.
"In addition, the adequacy of ridership for the project in Coimbatore city has been arrived at by comparing with the ridership of Chennai. This is not appropriate since ridership depends upon multiple factors. Both these cities have commuting patterns different from Chennai. The Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Coimbatore prepared by RITES after detailed traffic studies had clearly projected the need for MRTS in the proposed sectors. For Madurai also, the CMP of 2011 had proposed BRT but since most of the route length would have to be elevated, it had clearly mentioned that the rail-based system can also be considered," he stated.
Further, Stalin said, the DPR studies have made subsequent independent assessments of traffic projections, which justified the need for Metro Rail corridors. These factors have not been adequately taken into consideration, he added.
The Chief Minister also said that the state government is ready to address land-acquisition and social-cost concerns, by offering fair compensation. "We are fully conscious of the need for balancing social costs due to land acquisition with the long-term socio-economic benefits from Metro Rail projects. We have been offering compensation which meets the expectations of the land owners in our current project and we will ensure that the availability of land will not be a hindrance for the proposed projects at Coimbatore and Madurai cities," he said.
Moreover, he said he has asked the Department of Special Initiatives to submit detailed justifications on the issues raised by MoHUA. Offering to come to New Delhi with his team to personally explain the case, Stalin said to PM Modi, "If necessary, I am ready to meet you at New Delhi with my team to explain the issues in detail. Since these two projects involve the aspirations of the industrial and cultural hubs of Tamil Nadu, I look forward to your personal intervention in this issue."
