Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Announces Government Jobs For Top Jallikattu Bull Tamers

Participants attempt to subdue a bull during Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport held on Mattu Pongal amid Tamil Nadu's Pongal harvest festival celebrations, in Madurai ( PTI )

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced that bull tamers who excel in Jallikattu competitions by taming the highest number of bulls will be given priority for government jobs in the Animal Husbandry Department.

The announcement was made during his visit to the world-famous Alanganallur Jallikattu, which began at 7 a.m, as part of the Pongal festival celebrations. The Alanganallur event is the final and most prestigious Jallikattu competition of the season.

The Chief Minister arrived at the venue to witness the traditional sport and presented prizes to outstanding bull tamers. He also honoured the owners of bulls that skillfully escaped from the arena without being caught, presenting them with gold rings.

Speaking at the event, Stalin said that watching the traditional Tamil sport in person was a thrilling experience and announced two major initiatives to support Jallikattu and those involved in it.