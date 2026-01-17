Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Announces Government Jobs For Top Jallikattu Bull Tamers
Speaking at the Alanganallur Jallikattu, Stalin said bull tamers consistently performing well in traditional Jallikattu will be considered for jobs on priority.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced that bull tamers who excel in Jallikattu competitions by taming the highest number of bulls will be given priority for government jobs in the Animal Husbandry Department.
The announcement was made during his visit to the world-famous Alanganallur Jallikattu, which began at 7 a.m, as part of the Pongal festival celebrations. The Alanganallur event is the final and most prestigious Jallikattu competition of the season.
The Chief Minister arrived at the venue to witness the traditional sport and presented prizes to outstanding bull tamers. He also honoured the owners of bulls that skillfully escaped from the arena without being caught, presenting them with gold rings.
Speaking at the event, Stalin said that watching the traditional Tamil sport in person was a thrilling experience and announced two major initiatives to support Jallikattu and those involved in it.
First, he announced that a special high-quality veterinary hospital would be established at Alanganallur at a cost of ₹2 crore. The hospital will focus on the proper medical care and maintenance of Jallikattu bulls, ensuring their health and welfare.
Second, the Chief Minister said that bull tamers who consistently perform well in traditional Jallikattu competitions and tame the highest number of bulls will be considered for government employment, on a priority basis, in the Animal Husbandry Department.
In today’s competition, the best-performing bull tamer will receive a Hyundai car, presented by the Chief Minister. The second-best bull tamer will be awarded a motorcycle, while the third-best bull tamer will receive an electric bike.
Similarly, prizes have also been announced for bull owners. The owner of the best-performing bull will receive a tractor, to be presented on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The owners of the second and third best bulls will receive a motorcycle and an electric bike, respectively, according to the Jallikattu organising committee.
Several ministers, including Thangam Thennarasu, P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Murthy, K.N. Nehru, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Rajakannappan, were present at the event. Members of Parliament Thanga Tamilselvan and Su. Venkatesan also attended.
The announcements were welcomed by bull tamers and spectators, marking a significant step in officially recognising and supporting participants of Tamil Nadu’s traditional sport.
