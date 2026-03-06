Tamil Nadu CM Questions India's Dependency On US For Energy Choices
Amid tension between Iran and the US, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised India's reliance on US approval for purchasing Russian oil.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday questioned India’s energy dependency on the US, asking why the country needs approval from another country to meet such requirements.
“When the United States decides to allow India to purchase Russian oil for just 30 days, it raises a fundamental question. Why should India need another country's approval to secure its own energy needs?" Stalin wrote on X.
“Equally troubling is the sinking of the unarmed Iranian warship IRIS Dena by the United States soon after it participated in the International Fleet Review 2026 naval exercise hosted by India in Vishakapatnam,” he added.
Stalin’s reaction comes after the US announced a 30-day waiver to Indian refiners, allowing them to purchase Russian oil amid the West Asia crisis. He also warned that the country cannot remain mute over the sinking of an Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, off the Sri Lankan coast by the US military two days ago.
He said the vessel was taking part in an Indian-hosted multinational exercise and was targeted, which he said was against India’s international reputation.
“The Union BJP government looks totally compromised on India’s longstanding tradition of strategic autonomy and an independent foreign policy. India's dignity in the international arena needs to be protected, and the nation's sovereignty and interests need to be defended,” he said.
At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the US attack on the Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, which marked a major escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran outside of the Persian Gulf. The vessel was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India.
