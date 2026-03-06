ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM Questions India's Dependency On US For Energy Choices

Amid tension between Iran and the US, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised India's reliance on US approval for purchasing Russian oil.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Questions India's Dependency On US For Energy Choices
File photo of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 6, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday questioned India’s energy dependency on the US, asking why the country needs approval from another country to meet such requirements.

“When the United States decides to allow India to purchase Russian oil for just 30 days, it raises a fundamental question. Why should India need another country's approval to secure its own energy needs?" Stalin wrote on X.

“Equally troubling is the sinking of the unarmed Iranian warship IRIS Dena by the United States soon after it participated in the International Fleet Review 2026 naval exercise hosted by India in Vishakapatnam,” he added.

Stalin’s reaction comes after the US announced a 30-day waiver to Indian refiners, allowing them to purchase Russian oil amid the West Asia crisis. He also warned that the country cannot remain mute over the sinking of an Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, off the Sri Lankan coast by the US military two days ago.

He said the vessel was taking part in an Indian-hosted multinational exercise and was targeted, which he said was against India’s international reputation.

“The Union BJP government looks totally compromised on India’s longstanding tradition of strategic autonomy and an independent foreign policy. India's dignity in the international arena needs to be protected, and the nation's sovereignty and interests need to be defended,” he said.

At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the US attack on the Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, which marked a major escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran outside of the Persian Gulf. The vessel was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India.

Also Read

  1. Iran President Says Some Countries 'Have Begun Mediation Efforts' To End War
  2. Attack On IRIS Dena In Indian Ocean 'Cannot Go With Impunity': Iranian Deputy FM In DelhI
  3. IRIS Dena Sinking: Indian Navy Deploys Ships Tarangini, Ikshak To Aid Sri Lanka-Led Search Efforts

TAGGED:

MK STALIN
IRAN CRISIS
MK STALIN QUESTIONS CENTRE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.