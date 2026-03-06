ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM Questions India's Dependency On US For Energy Choices

File photo of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin ( IANS )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday questioned India’s energy dependency on the US, asking why the country needs approval from another country to meet such requirements. “When the United States decides to allow India to purchase Russian oil for just 30 days, it raises a fundamental question. Why should India need another country's approval to secure its own energy needs?" Stalin wrote on X. “Equally troubling is the sinking of the unarmed Iranian warship IRIS Dena by the United States soon after it participated in the International Fleet Review 2026 naval exercise hosted by India in Vishakapatnam,” he added.