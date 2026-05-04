Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, 13 DMK Ministers Trail
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin trails by 1,244 votes in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay's political debut has thrown a spanner in the works of other parties, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin being among 14 DMK ministers trailing in their respective constituencies even after the third round of counting.
According to the Election Commission (EC), Stalin, who is contesting in Kolathur, was trailing by 2,277. Likewise, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was trailing by 1,244 votes in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.
DMK general secretary and senior minister Durai Murugan was also trailing by 2,293 votes at the Katpadi Assembly segment. Similarly, other ministers, including P Geetha Jeevan (Thoothukkudi), Ma Subramanian (Saidapet), EV Velu (Tiruvanamalai), P K Sekarbabu (Harbour), TM Anbarasan (Alandhur), K N Nehru (Trichy west), Govi Chezhian (Thiruvidaimarudur), Nazar (Avadi), Mathiventhan (Rasipuram), TRB Raja (Manargudi), KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thenarasu in Trichuli were trailing.
According to the official voter turnout report (GETNLA-2026), a total of 48,798,833 votes were polled across 234 constituencies. The demographic breakdown shows that 25,259,596 female voters cast their ballots, outperforming the 23,534,720 male voters. Additionally, 4,517 voters from the 'Other' category participated in the polls.
The Karur constituency recorded the highest voter participation in the state at an impressive 93.41 per cent, closely followed by Veerapandi at 93.36 per cent. In contrast, Madurai North saw the state's lowest turnout at 72.22 per cent.