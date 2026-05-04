ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, 13 DMK Ministers Trail

Actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay supporters outside GCT College in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu on Monday ( IANS )

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay's political debut has thrown a spanner in the works of other parties, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin being among 14 DMK ministers trailing in their respective constituencies even after the third round of counting.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Stalin, who is contesting in Kolathur, was trailing by 2,277. Likewise, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was trailing by 1,244 votes in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.

DMK general secretary and senior minister Durai Murugan was also trailing by 2,293 votes at the Katpadi Assembly segment. Similarly, other ministers, including P Geetha Jeevan (Thoothukkudi), Ma Subramanian (Saidapet), EV Velu (Tiruvanamalai), P K Sekarbabu (Harbour), TM Anbarasan (Alandhur), K N Nehru (Trichy west), Govi Chezhian (Thiruvidaimarudur), Nazar (Avadi), Mathiventhan (Rasipuram), TRB Raja (Manargudi), KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thenarasu in Trichuli were trailing.