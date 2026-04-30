ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Child Rights Panel Recommends Action Against Vijay Over Remarks Involving Children In Election Campaign

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNSCPCR) has recommended action against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay to the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Election Commission over allegations that his election campaign speeches incited children to solicit votes.

The recommendation follows complaints that Vijay, during the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections, urged children to influence their parents’ voting choices.

In the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections, leaders of all political parties had been actively engaged in campaigning over the past few weeks until the day of polling. Vijay, who heads the TVK, also participated in these campaigns. While addressing a gathering, he reportedly said, “Children should tell their parents to cast their votes for the ‘Whistle’ symbol.

Following the speech, complaints regarding this speech by Vijay emerged from various quarters, with demands for action intensifying. Critics argued that inciting children for political purposes constitutes an unlawful act.

Subsequently, the TNSCPCR submitted a recommendation to the DGP and the Election Commission, urging them to initiate appropriate action against Vijay. The panel stated that the remarks amounted to emotionally inciting children to pressure their parents into voting for the TVK, effectively using them as a means to solicit votes.