Tamil Nadu Child Rights Panel Recommends Action Against Vijay Over Remarks Involving Children In Election Campaign
Tamil Nadu child rights panel seeks probe and action against Vijay for alleged use of children in election campaigning.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNSCPCR) has recommended action against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay to the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Election Commission over allegations that his election campaign speeches incited children to solicit votes.
The recommendation follows complaints that Vijay, during the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections, urged children to influence their parents’ voting choices.
In the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections, leaders of all political parties had been actively engaged in campaigning over the past few weeks until the day of polling. Vijay, who heads the TVK, also participated in these campaigns. While addressing a gathering, he reportedly said, “Children should tell their parents to cast their votes for the ‘Whistle’ symbol.
Following the speech, complaints regarding this speech by Vijay emerged from various quarters, with demands for action intensifying. Critics argued that inciting children for political purposes constitutes an unlawful act.
Subsequently, the TNSCPCR submitted a recommendation to the DGP and the Election Commission, urging them to initiate appropriate action against Vijay. The panel stated that the remarks amounted to emotionally inciting children to pressure their parents into voting for the TVK, effectively using them as a means to solicit votes.
In a statement issued regarding this matter, the Commission noted, "As per various laws related to election campaign which prohibits using children as their aid are a medium to reach the common public. In this case, there is no doubt that Mr Joseph Vijay, leader of Tamil Vetri Kazhagam and his propaganda unit, has very cleverly used children as their aid and medium to reach their political party to common people as a strategy which can't be permitted at all."
The Commission stated that he has violated Sections 75 and 83 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Therefore, the statement specifies that a formal inquiry must be conducted against Vijay for breaching election regulations.
Furthermore, while adults are capable of filing complaints regarding such legal violations, children are unlikely to be aware of legal regulations. Consequently, the statement asserted that this organisation dedicated to children is demanding that action be taken against Vijay.
Specifically, noting that Vijay's speeches, which serve to incite children, are currently circulating across social media platforms and YouTube, the Commission has urged the Directorate of Police to take measures to have such content removed. Additionally, it has pressed for action to be initiated against TVK leader Vijay under Sections 70 and 83 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.
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