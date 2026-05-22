ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Vijay Likely To Meet Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Others During First Delhi Visit After Taking Office

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will be making his maiden visit to Delhi since assuming office on May 10 ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Saturday (May 23) in what would be his first official trip to the national capital since assuming office earlier this month.

According to sources, Vijay is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the visit. He is also likely to submit a memorandum seeking the release of pending central funds for Tamil Nadu and support for various developmental projects in the state.

Sources further suggest that the Chief Minister may also hold meetings with senior opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and senior leader Sonia Gandhi.

Preparations are reportedly underway at the Tamil Nadu Government Guest House in New Delhi ahead of the visit. Renovation and maintenance work is being carried out in the Chief minister's suite, conference hall and other facilities. Government officials from Tamil Nadu are also said to have reached Delhi to coordinate arrangements for Vijay's maiden visit as Chief Minister.

Reports also suggest that special reception arrangements rooted in traditional Tamil customs are being planned to welcome him in the national capital.