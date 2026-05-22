CM Vijay Likely To Meet Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Others During First Delhi Visit After Taking Office
Reports suggest that special reception arrangements rooted in traditional Tamil customs are being planned to welcome CM Vijay in the national capital.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Saturday (May 23) in what would be his first official trip to the national capital since assuming office earlier this month.
According to sources, Vijay is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the visit. He is also likely to submit a memorandum seeking the release of pending central funds for Tamil Nadu and support for various developmental projects in the state.
Sources further suggest that the Chief Minister may also hold meetings with senior opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and senior leader Sonia Gandhi.
Preparations are reportedly underway at the Tamil Nadu Government Guest House in New Delhi ahead of the visit. Renovation and maintenance work is being carried out in the Chief minister's suite, conference hall and other facilities. Government officials from Tamil Nadu are also said to have reached Delhi to coordinate arrangements for Vijay's maiden visit as Chief Minister.
Reports also suggest that special reception arrangements rooted in traditional Tamil customs are being planned to welcome him in the national capital.
However, the Tamil Nadu government has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the proposed Delhi visit or the Chief Minister's meeting schedule.
The visit comes at a politically significant moment following the formation of the Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government in Tamil Nadu. In the recently concluded Assembly elections, TVK, led by Vijay, emerged as the single largest party and subsequently formed the government with the support of alliance partners including Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Parties of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 along with a nine-member Cabinet. The ministry was expanded on Thursday with the induction of 23 more ministers, including two Congress MLAs and 21 TVK legislators, after which portfolio allocations were also announced.
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