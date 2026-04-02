ETV Bharat / bharat

Stalin Urges PM Modi To Ensure Complete Withdrawal Of FCRA Bill; Calls It 'Direct Attack On Minority Institutions'

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin warned that the Centre may delay the bill due to upcoming elections, particularly in Kerala where minority communities play a significant electoral role ( ANI File Photo )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Union government to withdraw the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), alleging that the changes unfairly target minority-run institutions, particularly Christian charities and churches.

In a statement, Stalin criticised the BJP-led Central government, calling the proposed amendments a “direct assault” on minority communities. He said the move would restrict the financial lifeline of several charitable organisations that rely on foreign funding for education, healthcare, and welfare activities. According to him, the amendments reflect a broader pattern of interference in the functioning of religious institutions.

Drawing parallels with controversies surrounding Waqf properties, Stalin alleged that the Centre is attempting to exert control over institutions belonging to different faiths. He also warned that the government may be strategically delaying the bill due to political pressure and upcoming elections, particularly in States like Kerala where minority communities play a significant electoral role.