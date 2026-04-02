Stalin Urges PM Modi To Ensure Complete Withdrawal Of FCRA Bill; Calls It 'Direct Attack On Minority Institutions'
CM Stalin criticised the BJP-led Central Government, calling the proposed amendments a 'direct assault' on minority communities and termed such a move 'unilateral and unjust'.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Union government to withdraw the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), alleging that the changes unfairly target minority-run institutions, particularly Christian charities and churches.
In a statement, Stalin criticised the BJP-led Central government, calling the proposed amendments a “direct assault” on minority communities. He said the move would restrict the financial lifeline of several charitable organisations that rely on foreign funding for education, healthcare, and welfare activities. According to him, the amendments reflect a broader pattern of interference in the functioning of religious institutions.
Drawing parallels with controversies surrounding Waqf properties, Stalin alleged that the Centre is attempting to exert control over institutions belonging to different faiths. He also warned that the government may be strategically delaying the bill due to political pressure and upcoming elections, particularly in States like Kerala where minority communities play a significant electoral role.
I strongly condemn the Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposed by the Union BJP Government, which is a direct attack on Christian NGOs, Churches and other minority institutions.— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 2, 2026
After attempts to take over Waqf properties, the Union BJP Government…
Despite indications that the bill would not be taken up in the current session, Stalin expressed concern that the Centre may reintroduce it through a special Parliamentary session. He termed such a move "unilateral and unjust" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure its complete withdrawal.
On Wednesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha that the government does not intend to table the FCRA Amendment Bill during the ongoing Budget session. He also accused Opposition parties of misleading the public, especially in poll-bound states, over the issue.
The proposed amendments have triggered a wider political debate, with Opposition parties framing the issue as one concerning religious freedom and institutional autonomy. Stalin emphasised that protecting minority rights is essential to preserving India’s pluralistic fabric and constitutional values.
The controversy is expected to intensify in the coming weeks, with political parties likely to sharpen their positions as electoral battles approach.
Also Read: