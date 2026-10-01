Tamil Nadu: Caste Details Sought At Ooty College Blood Donation Camp? Complaint against 'Mera Yuva Bharat'
Ranjith Kumar of Mera Yuva Bharat, under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, attended the camp in Nilgris without permission from the college.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Ooty (Nilgiris): A controversy has erupted over allegations that caste and other personal details of students were collected during a blood donation camp at a government arts college in Ooty. The college principal has lodged a police complaint against a coordinator associated with Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), seeking an inquiry and appropriate action.
The blood donation camp was organised at the Government Arts College, Ooty, in association with the Health Department. A large number of students participated in the camp and donated blood.
According to the college, a Nilgiris district coordinator Ranjith Kumar, of MY Bharat, an organisation under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, attended the camp without prior permission from the principal or teaching staff.
The college alleged that the coordinator subsequently distributed forms among students and collected details including their names, age, course, caste and mobile phone numbers.
The issue came to light after some students objected to the collection of caste details. A video showing students questioning why caste information was being sought during a blood donation drive was circulated on social media, triggering criticism, particularly when such details are not part of the stated requirements of a blood donation drive.
"Will they accept blood based on caste? There is no need to give blood by stating caste. However, caste details are being asked to donate blood at the Government Arts College, Ooty," one student is questioning the blood donation drive in the video which has gone viral on social media and was seen asking whether blood would be accepted or rejected based on caste.
College Denies Authorising Such Forms
The college administration clarified that students were not required to fill out any such form as part of the blood donation camp. According to the principal, students were registered only in the records maintained by the Government Medical College/Health Department for the blood donation process.
In the complaint submitted to Ooty police, Principal Ebenezer alleged that Ranjith Kumar, described as the Nilgiris district coordinator of MY Bharat, attended the camp without obtaining permission from the college authorities and distributed forms seeking caste and other personal information.
The principal termed the alleged collection of such information without the college's permission as an act of cheating the institution and requested the police to investigate and take appropriate action.
Ooty police have received the complaint and initiated an inquiry into the allegations. The purpose for which the forms were distributed and the manner in which the students' personal details were collected are among the issues likely to be examined.
"Ranjth Kumar distributed forms containing the caste and personal details of the students. This is an act of cheating the Government Arts College, Ooty. Therefore, we brought to the notice authorities and investigate the matter. We hope action will be taken against him and the MY Bharat."
The Tamil Nadu police investigation is underway.
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