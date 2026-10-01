ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: Caste Details Sought At Ooty College Blood Donation Camp? Complaint against 'Mera Yuva Bharat'

Ooty (Nilgiris): A controversy has erupted over allegations that caste and other personal details of students were collected during a blood donation camp at a government arts college in Ooty. The college principal has lodged a police complaint against a coordinator associated with Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), seeking an inquiry and appropriate action.

The blood donation camp was organised at the Government Arts College, Ooty, in association with the Health Department. A large number of students participated in the camp and donated blood.

According to the college, a Nilgiris district coordinator Ranjith Kumar, of MY Bharat, an organisation under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, attended the camp without prior permission from the principal or teaching staff.

The college alleged that the coordinator subsequently distributed forms among students and collected details including their names, age, course, caste and mobile phone numbers.

The issue came to light after some students objected to the collection of caste details. A video showing students questioning why caste information was being sought during a blood donation drive was circulated on social media, triggering criticism, particularly when such details are not part of the stated requirements of a blood donation drive.

"Will they accept blood based on caste? There is no need to give blood by stating caste. However, caste details are being asked to donate blood at the Government Arts College, Ooty," one student is questioning the blood donation drive in the video which has gone viral on social media and was seen asking whether blood would be accepted or rejected based on caste.

College Denies Authorising Such Forms

The college administration clarified that students were not required to fill out any such form as part of the blood donation camp. According to the principal, students were registered only in the records maintained by the Government Medical College/Health Department for the blood donation process.