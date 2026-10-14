ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Photograph Needed To Find Us': Batlagundu Relatives Celebrate Navi Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize

Former ICC judge Navi Pillay, who was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, poses for a photograph in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. ( AP )

Madurai: A faded photograph and a daughter’s resolve to honour her father’s dying wish reconnected Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, with her ancestral roots in Tamil Nadu nearly two decades ago.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, in announcing the 2026 Peace Prize for Pillay, said she had been "instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted."

In Batlagundu, her relatives are celebrating the global recognition and eagerly awaiting her return. The emotional connection dates back to 1970, when Pillay first visited her ancestral village. She returned in 2007 to fulfill her late father's final wishes.

"Her father passed away in South Africa in 2007. Before his death, he had expressed his wish that his ashes be immersed in Rameswaram and that the family visit their ancestral deity's temple," Pillay's close relative, M Venkatesh Kumar, told PTI on Wednesday. Kumar said Pillay's father had left her a photograph and a vague address to help her trace their relatives.

"She arrived in Dindigul with a few officials and stayed at a travellers' bungalow for about ten days to track us down," he said. The breakthrough came unexpectedly at a local tea shop, where a passerby recognised Pillay's grandfather in the photograph.

With the help of the then district collector, revenue officials and local residents, the man guided Pillay to her ancestral home, where she finally met Kumar and his family.

"She was very happy to discover that she had family here. She and her officials learnt everything about the place, called it our ancestral home and took photographs. She told us, 'Whenever you are free, send word; we will help with any assistance you need,'" Kumar said.