Tamil Nadu Bans Sale Of Coloured Papads Made With Excessive Artificial Colours
Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department has advised consumers to prefer traditionally prepared papads made from ingredients such as urad dal and rice flour.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department has ordered a ban on the sale of coloured papads containing excessive artificial colouring agents, citing serious health concerns, particularly among children.
Papads (appalams) are an integral part of Tamil Nadu's food culture and are commonly served with meals in homes and restaurants across the state. In recent years, brightly coloured papads in various shapes and designs have become increasingly popular, especially among children.
However, food safety officials have warned that some of these products contain artificial colours in quantities exceeding permissible limits, posing potential health risks to consumers.
According to the Food Safety Department (FSD), the excessive use of synthetic colouring agents in papads can lead to digestive disorders, allergies and kidney-related complications. Long-term exposure to certain prohibited or excessive food colours may also increase the risk of serious illnesses, including cancer.
The FSD further warned that children consuming such products could be more vulnerable to allergic reactions and behavioural problems, including Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
FSD have advised consumers to prefer traditionally prepared papads made from ingredients such as urad dal and rice flour. The officials clarified that the use of approved food colours within prescribed limits is permitted under food safety regulations, but products containing excessive or unapproved colouring agents would not be allowed for sale.
Parents have specifically been urged not to purchase brightly coloured papads solely because they appear attractive to children. The FSD has directed enforcement officials to intensify inspections at markets, tourist destinations, fairs, exhibitions and roadside stalls to prevent the sale of prohibited coloured papads and take action against violators.
In recent years, the state had banned cotton candy and gobi manchurian after it was found that those food items contain Rhodamine-B, an unsafe, prohibited or excessive artificial colouring agent.
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