ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Bans Sale Of Coloured Papads Made With Excessive Artificial Colours

Brightly coloured papads in various shapes and designs have become increasingly popular among kids. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department has ordered a ban on the sale of coloured papads containing excessive artificial colouring agents, citing serious health concerns, particularly among children.

Papads (appalams) are an integral part of Tamil Nadu's food culture and are commonly served with meals in homes and restaurants across the state. In recent years, brightly coloured papads in various shapes and designs have become increasingly popular, especially among children.

However, food safety officials have warned that some of these products contain artificial colours in quantities exceeding permissible limits, posing potential health risks to consumers.

According to the Food Safety Department (FSD), the excessive use of synthetic colouring agents in papads can lead to digestive disorders, allergies and kidney-related complications. Long-term exposure to certain prohibited or excessive food colours may also increase the risk of serious illnesses, including cancer.