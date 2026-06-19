Tamil Nadu Assembly Unanimously Opposes Mekedatu Dam; CM Vijay Urges Centre To Reject Karnataka Project
The resolution also called upon the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti not to consider or approve the Detailed Project Report submitted by Karnataka.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution opposing Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project on the Cauvery River, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay urging the Centre not to grant any approval for the project and to ensure that no new dam or reservoir is constructed in the Cauvery basin without the consent of all riparian states.
Moving the resolution on the second day of the Assembly session, Vijay described the Cauvery issue as one that transcends political differences and directly concerns the livelihood of millions of farmers and people in Tamil Nadu.
"Politics is for the people, and political parties exist for the people. There may be ideological differences among parties, but when it comes to issues affecting the people, all parties stand together. Water resources are among the most fundamental pillars of our livelihood, and river water rights are among our most crucial rights. It is our duty to protect them," the Chief Minister said.
Appealing for unity across party lines, Vijay urged members of all political parties to support the resolution in the interests of Tamil Nadu and its farming community.
Strong Opposition To Mekedatu Project
The resolution stated that the Karnataka government's attempt to construct a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu on the Cauvery River was being pursued without the consent of downstream states and without mandatory approvals from the Centre.
The House noted that the proposal does not take into account the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal delivered on February 5, 2007, and the Supreme Court's judgment of February 16, 2018, which govern the sharing of Cauvery waters among the basin states.
The Assembly expressed strong opposition to the project, arguing that any new structure affecting river flows could adversely impact Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water, which remains crucial for irrigation and drinking water needs in the state.
Appeal to Union Government
Through the resolution, the Assembly urged the Centre not to grant any technical, environmental or administrative clearance for the Mekedatu project. It also called upon the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti not to consider or approve the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka.
The resolution further emphasised that both the Cauvery Tribunal and the Supreme Court had treated the Cauvery basin as a water-deficit basin, with available water already allocated among the riparian states. In such circumstances, the House argued, no new project involving additional utilisation or storage of water should be permitted without the concurrence of all affected states.
No New Dams Without Consent Of Basin States
The Assembly also urged the Centre to direct Karnataka not to undertake the construction of any dam, reservoir or similar project at Mekedatu or elsewhere in the Cauvery basin without obtaining the consent of the other basin states, including Kerala and Puducherry, and prior approval from the Centre.
"The Cauvery issue is one of deep emotional significance and livelihood concern. Any unilateral action affecting the river's flow has implications for millions of farmers dependent on Cauvery waters," the resolution stated.
The House reiterated its support for all legal, administrative and political measures undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government to safeguard the state's water rights and protect the interests of farmers.
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