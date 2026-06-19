ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Assembly Unanimously Opposes Mekedatu Dam; CM Vijay Urges Centre To Reject Karnataka Project

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution opposing Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project on the Cauvery River, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay urging the Centre not to grant any approval for the project and to ensure that no new dam or reservoir is constructed in the Cauvery basin without the consent of all riparian states.

Moving the resolution on the second day of the Assembly session, Vijay described the Cauvery issue as one that transcends political differences and directly concerns the livelihood of millions of farmers and people in Tamil Nadu.

"Politics is for the people, and political parties exist for the people. There may be ideological differences among parties, but when it comes to issues affecting the people, all parties stand together. Water resources are among the most fundamental pillars of our livelihood, and river water rights are among our most crucial rights. It is our duty to protect them," the Chief Minister said.

Appealing for unity across party lines, Vijay urged members of all political parties to support the resolution in the interests of Tamil Nadu and its farming community.

Strong Opposition To Mekedatu Project

The resolution stated that the Karnataka government's attempt to construct a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu on the Cauvery River was being pursued without the consent of downstream states and without mandatory approvals from the Centre.

The House noted that the proposal does not take into account the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal delivered on February 5, 2007, and the Supreme Court's judgment of February 16, 2018, which govern the sharing of Cauvery waters among the basin states.

The Assembly expressed strong opposition to the project, arguing that any new structure affecting river flows could adversely impact Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water, which remains crucial for irrigation and drinking water needs in the state.