ETV Bharat / bharat

Everyone Here Is Equal, Says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay In His Maiden Speech In Assembly

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's newly constituted Legislative Assembly witnessed the emergence of a fresh political contest as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin exchanged sharp but measured political remarks during proceedings in the House here on Tuesday.

The developments came during the election of J C D Prabhakar as Speaker and M Ravishankar as Deputy Speaker in the first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Addressing the House, Chief Minister Vijay assured that all members, irrespective of party strength, would be treated equally in the Assembly.

''Everyone here is equal. Even parties with a single member in this House will have their voices respected equally, just like the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam members,'' Vijay said, stressing that democracy must function through acceptance of good ideas and rejection of unsuitable ones.

Invoking former US President Abraham Lincoln's definition of democracy, Vijay said the Assembly's responsibility was to transform people's expectations into policies, laws and welfare schemes. He also assured full cooperation from TVK legislators in maintaining the dignity and decorum of the House.

Vijay further recalled parliamentary traditions linked to the office of the Speaker and praised pro-tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah while paying tribute to former Assembly Speakers.

LOP Udhayanidhi, in his maiden Assembly speech after the DMK's electoral defeat, congratulated the Speaker and Deputy Speaker and said the DMK would function not as an 'enemy party' but as a 'constructive Opposition'.

''The Tamil Nadu Assembly should remain a model for other states. The government must function even for those who did not vote for it,'' Udhayanidhi said.